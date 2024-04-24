Why is Luke Kleintank exiting FBI: International? Explored

In a jaw-dropping revelation for FBI: International fans, Luke Kleintank, who portrayed Supervisory Special Agent Scott Forrester for the past three seasons, has announced his exit from the show after the season concludes. Though his exit was mildly teased in a January 2023 storyline, few expected the actor to depart.

Luke Kleintank, who has been a part of the team since FBI: International began airing, revealed in a statement to Deadline that he was quitting the role to be with his family, which he also prioritizes at the moment over his important role in the CBS show.

This exit comes as a big blow to FBI: International and its fans, especially after co-star Heida Reed, who played Special Agent Jamie Kellett, exited the show two months ago. Kleintank will appear for his final episode on May 7, 2024, two weeks before the season finale.

FBI: International, however, is not slowing down anytime soon, as CBS recently announced the renewal of the show and all its sister FBI shows.

What did Luke Kleintank say about his exit from FBI: International?

Luke Kleintank spoke at length about his exit in a statement to Deadline, where he spoke about his role, the supporting cast and crew members, and how he was dedicated to prioritizing his family at the moment.

Kleintank told Deadline:

"After much thought and consideration, I’ve made the difficult decision to leave FBI: International...This decision is driven by my unwavering commitment to my family, whose love and well-being are paramount in my life. I’m profoundly thankful for the extraordinary cast and crew of the show, who have not only been colleagues but also a family away from home."

He continued in the statement:

"Their unwavering dedication and remarkable talents have made every moment on set an unforgettable journey that has enriched my life in countless ways. Lastly, I would also like to extend my thanks to the fans who have supported us through the first three seasons."

This closes the curtains on one of the most exciting characters in the show, and surely one who would soon need to be replaced by someone dynamic. But shows like FBI always find a way to keep things crisp despite any hurdle.

More about FBI: International

A part of the famed FBI franchise from CBS, FBI: International is an American crime television series created by Dick Wolf & Derek Haas. It is the second spinoff of FBI and the third overall show in the franchise. It kicked off on September 21, 2021, and has aired for three seasons since then.

It follows the international division of the FBI, aka the Fly Team, which deals with international threats to American soil. Most of the adventures take place outside America, giving this show an appeal that is missing from most other crime procedural shows.

The Fly Team is supervised by Supervisory Special Agent Scott Forrester, which will have to change in the near future to accommodate Kleintank's exit. The team further consists of Special Agent Andre Raines (Carter Redwood), interrogation expert Cameron Vo (Vinessa Vidotto), and Megan "Smitty" Garretson (Eva-Jane Willis), a Europol agent and friend of Forrester, among others.

The synopsis for the show reads:

"Agents of the FBI's International Divison are tasked with neutralising potential threats and protecting American citizens."

The third season, which was significantly shorter in length, will conclude on May 21, 2024. Ahead of that, the show has already been renewed for a fourth season.

All the previous episodes of FBI: International are available for streaming on Paramount+.