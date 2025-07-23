Why did Margo kill Abby in The Hunting Wives? Everything you need to know

The Hunting Wives is Netflix's new series, which premiered on July 21, 2025. The eight-episode drama is based on May Cobb's bestselling eponymous novel. The story is set in a fictional town in East Texas, where a young woman and mother, Sophie, moves in from Boston with her husband.

Ad

Unwittingly, Sophie finds herself getting tied to a socialite group calling themselves the Hunting Wives. However, members of the group carry dangerous secrets within themselves, which threaten their own lives. Sophie soon begins a romantic relationship with Margo Banks, a rich housewife harboring secrets.

Soon, the death of a high school student named Abby Jackson causes the entire group to split. Sophie comes under suspicion, while another woman, Jill, is arrested. The Hunting Wives finale reveals that Margo killed Abby at the lake.

Ad

Trending

Margo had an affair with Abby's boyfriend Brad, became pregnant with his child, and had an abortion. When Abby finds out about it, Margo shoots her multiple times to death.

Margo Banks killed Abby Jackson in The Hunting Wives to stop her secrets from coming out.

Margo was having an affair with Abby's boyfriend Brad, and she got pregnant (Image via Lionsgate TV)

In Netflix's The Hunting Wives finale, it is revealed that Margo was having a secret affair with Abby's boyfriend Brad and cheating on her husband, Jed. She soon became pregnant and had to go through an abortion. This was kept as a complete secret since Jed's campaign was connected with appealing for an anti- abortion bill.

Ad

During this time, Brad confessed to Pastor Pete, who revealed the information to Abby. On the night of Abby's murder, she went to the woods to confront Margo about the murder. However, Margo was prepared for this situation. She chased Abby and shot her to death to keep her secrets from getting out.

How did Sophie discover that Margo was the killer of Abby Jackson?

Sophie was released from prison after Brad's mother, Jill, was arrested to be the murder of Abby Jackson (Image via Lionsgate TV)

In the finale of Netflix drama series, Sophie is released from prison after arresting Brad's mother, Jill, as the murderer. After being released from prison, Sophie continues her relationship with Margo.

Ad

Soon Sophie realises that Margo is still keeping secrets from her. After hooking up in Margo's bedroom, Sophie discovers a box of tampons. She grows suspicious since Margo had once held her, that she cannot use tampons.

Sophie discovers that Margo killed Abby Jackson to keep her secrets from spreading (Image via Lionsgate TV)

Sophie soon begins to realise that women who have recently undergone abortion are not allowed to use tampons. She confronts Margo about the secrets she had been keeping. After learning about the betrayal, she confesses everything to her husband. She decides to tell the truth to the police.

Ad

However, under the influence of alcohol, Sophie accidentally runs her car over Kyle, who came to threaten her not to reveal Margo's secrets. At the end of The Hunting Wives, Sophie finds herself in a similar situation to Margo. She is seen dragging Kyle's body into the wild, then pushing it off into the ledge, into the Lake.

The show is currently streaming on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Saurav Saha I am a content writer, working in fitness and pop culture for the past four years. I have worked as a content manager for sports coaches and dieticians, presenting their wide spheres of information in communicative language.



This is primarily what I focus on in my writing. I turn diverse and complex areas of information in the world of health and fitness and turn them into crisp easy-to-read articles.



The sea of information on the internet for every single thing sometimes makes it overwhelming for a reader to choose what to take and what not. I wish to change that. No more of those lengthy articles that make you yawn.



Get exactly what you need. Fewer words can convey a lot of things. I wish to do that. Know More