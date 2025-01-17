Why there is no new episode of Dexter: Original Sin today (January 17, 2025)? Explained

Showtime's prequel series, Dexter: Original Sin, has captivated fans since its debut on December 13, 2024. New episodes air weekly on Fridays on Paramount+ and on Sundays on Showtime's regular TV channel. The show features Patrick Gibson as a younger version of Dexter Morgan, diving into how he became the serial killer that fans know from the original series, Dexter.

After the release of episode 6, titled The Joy of Killing, on January 10, 2025, the drama has reached new heights. The episode has brought some shocking twists as Dexter tries to find out who is behind Nicky Spencer’s disappearance. Fans are now waiting for the next episode to see how Dexter and the Miami Metro team will solve this mystery.

However, Dexter: Original Sin season 1, episode 7, will not air on January 17, 2025, as the show is on a pre-scheduled mid-season hiatus. This brief one-week break means that fans won’t have to wait long for the series to return. The next episode, titled The Big Bad Body Problem, will resume its regular schedule, premiering the following week.

When will Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 7 air?

The much-awaited Dexter: Original Sin season 1, episode 7 will be released on Friday, January 24, 2025, at 12 am ET on Paramount+ with Showtime. For those watching on Showtime’s regular TV channel, the episode will air on Sunday, January 26, 2025, at 10 pm ET.

What to expect from Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 7?

Dexter: Original Sin episode 7 is expected to add more mystery to Dexter's efforts to follow his moral code amidst chaos. The episode is likely to show Dexter digging into Tony Ferrer’s murder and finding his arm in Alligator Alley.

At the same time, things will get more tense as the Miami Metro Police Department keeps investigating Nicky Spencer’s disappearance and the increasing number of deaths in Miami.

Meanwhile, Dexter's relationships with Harry and Deb will also become a key focus, highlighting the challenges of a young man trying to control his violent impulses. Fans can look forward to more surprising turns and discoveries as the show moves closer to its season finale.

A brief recap of Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 6 before episode 7 arrives

In episode 6 titled The Joy of Killing, Dexter tries to get rid of Levi Reed’s body in Alligator Alley, but his careful plan starts falling apart when the police finds Tony Ferrer’s severed hand in the same spot. Tony is one of Dexter’s earlier victims, and this discovery connects his murder to the Miami PD’s investigation.

This episode also shows the kidnapping of Nicky Spencer, the son of Captain Aaron Spencer. A masked person takes Nicky, and the way it happens reminds the viewers of Jimmy Powell’s murder. The Miami PD thinks that these crimes might be linked to Rafael Campos from the Los Tigres cartel.

Amid the chaos, Dexter finds himself on a double date with Sofia, Debra, and Debra’s boyfriend, Gio. While it is difficult for Dexter to connect emotionally, the evening also brings moments of his unexpected intimacy with Sofia.

Fans can watch new episodes of Dexter: Original Sin on Paramount Plus and Showtime.

