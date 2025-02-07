Why was there no new episode of Law and Order season 24 tonight (February 6, 2025)? Explained

Dick Wolf's police procedural drama, Law and Order season 24, took a brief hiatus on February 6, 2025, prompting questions about when the show will return on NBC. The latest season premiered on October 3, 2024, and aired eight episodes before going on fall break in December.

Three weeks after its winter premiere, the show has taken a temporary break this week, and Law and Order season 24, episode 12, will air on February 13, 2025. On February 6, 2025, the channel aired a re-run of the season premiere episode.

Premiering in 1990, Law and Order is one of the longest-running American crime procedural series. The show ran for 20 seasons before being canceled in 2010 but was revived in 2022 with season 21 due to its enduring popularity. The franchise has spawned several successful spin-offs, including Law and Order: Special Victims Unit (SVU), Law & Order: Criminal Intent, and Law & Order: Organized Crime.

Law and Order season 24 aired a re-run on February 6, 2025

Law and Order season 24 returned from its mid-season hiatus on January 16, 2025, with the episode titled Enemy of the State. Since then, new episodes aired weekly, leading up to this week.

As stated above, on February 6, 2025, NBC did not air a new episode of Law and Order season 24, opting instead for a re-run of the season's premiere. This schedule change can be attributed to the network's typical practice of occasionally pausing new episodes, often due to factors like production timelines, major events, or strategic programming considerations.

The logline for Law and Order season 24, episode 1, titled Catch and Kill, reads:

"When a Brooklyn prosecutor is found slain in her apartment, Maroun takes drastic action to convince an eyewitness to come forward; Riley struggles to adjust to the new lieutenant in charge.

In this episode, Maura Tierney made her first appearance as Lieutenant Jessica Brady. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly in September 2024, Tierney talked about her character, saying:

"She’s [Brady] tough, and she’s very, very, very smart. Her gut instinct is very strong, she leans on it, and she expects people to listen to her when she talks."

Law and Order season 24 will be back on February 13, 2025

Law and Order is set to return with a new episode on February 13, 2025, as the season progresses towards its finale. This upcoming episode, titled Duty to Protect, focuses on the death of a young girl under mysterious circumstances.

The logline of the upcoming episode reads:

"A young lawyer with a secret past is found dead. Price and Baxter debate the pros and cons of prison as a punishment vs. alternative justice options."

During the investigation, the team suspects that the victim's mother is somehow involved, as Price is heard saying:

"She was aware that her daughter was being abused, and she did nothing to protect her."

Price and Maroun also struggle with the prosecution, compelling them to reassess their strategy. The episode will air on NBC at 8 pm EST and will be available for streaming on Peacock the following day.

For those who missed previous episodes or wish to catch up, all episodes of Law and Order season 24 are available for streaming on Peacock.

