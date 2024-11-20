Why are there rumors about Jeremy Sisto leaving FBI series? Explained

Episode 5 of season 7 of the FBI series, titled Pledges, was released on CBS on November 19, 2024. The latest episode of the popular series deals with relevant issues like basic human rights, the living experience of migrants, and drug abuse, among other things. Against the backdrop of these, the FBI agents must solve a tricky murder case.

Episode 5 also ends with a twist that will leave its fans surprised. By the end of the episode, Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine, played by the veteran actor Jeremy Sisto, is suspended. This shocking development has led many viewers to wonder if the actor is leaving the FBI series.

The suspension comes as a surprise all the more because throughout the episode, Jubal displays his passion for the job and his competence as an agent. Further, he is suspended by none other than SAC Isobel Castille, with whom he has always had a cordial relationship.

Trending

Jeremy Sisto’s character has been suspended in the latest episode

Episode 5 of season 7 of the FBI series starts with a college protest. The protesting students call for the college authority to reverse its recent decision of not allowing migrant students to stay in the dorms. Tyler, Jubal’s son, is a participant at the protest.

After the NYPD and FBI clear the college premises, the protesting students are arrested for having disrupted public order. Meanwhile, a gruesome murder within the establishment has caught the FBI’s eye, and the whole team is focused on dealing with the case.

When the arrested students are lined up and kept in charge of a NYPD policeman, Jubal notices that his son Tyler is one among them. He walks up to the policeman and requests him to release Tyler to him. Jubal tells him that Tyler is still in high school and not a student at the college.

The policeman is hesitant at first but eventually relents. An upset Tyler goes back home. Later in the latest episode of FBI series, Jubal has to interact with the NYPD chief about the possibility of investigating the murder case together.

The NYPD chief is not too happy and thinks that the FBI is trying to steal all credit from the NYPD like always. He ominously brings up how Jubal earlier used his position to get his son released. The matter somehow reaches the Commissioner, who informs SAC Isobel of the same.

Isobel is stern about dealing with the case strictly. At the end of the episode, she calls Jubal to her office and asks him to sign a document. She tells him that due to his act of showing favor to a citizen unlawfully, he will have to take some time off duty. Essentially, Jubal is suspended until further notice.

Is Sisto really leaving FBI series?

No official statement has come confirming whether Jeremy Sisto is leaving the FBI series. However, given the character arc Jubal gets in the latest episode, there are rumors to that effect.

Toward the end of the episode, Isobel tells Jubal, one of the most important characters of the FBI series so far, the following:

“So either you sign this form and take time off without pay, or you refuse to sign it, and you have unlimited time off without pay.”

Before the credits roll, Jubal gently approaches his son and tells him that he has been suspended for what he did earlier. Taylor does not seem to be all that grateful, and as far as the fans of the FBI series are concerned, they can expect there to be complications regarding Jubal in the next episode.

The next episode of the FBI series will be released on December 3, 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback