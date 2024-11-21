Why are there rumors about Sharon Goodwin leaving Chicago Med? Explained

The Chicago Med season 10 fall finale was released on NBC on November 20, 2024. The latest episode of the popular series, titled Love Will Tear Us Apart, ends with a cliffhanger that raises questions about the fate of one of the most familiar faces of the show.

The character of Sharon Goodwin, played by S. Epatha Merkerson, has become beloved among fans of the show. However, in season 10 episode 8, Goodwin is stabbed by her stalker and her condition seems to be critical.

The camera fades out without revealing the fate of the character, but the seriousness of her wound has sparked rumors about Goodwin leaving the show. Read on to learn all about the character’s journey in season 10 and whether she is actually leaving the show.

All is not well with Sharon Goodwin at the moment

A stalker has tormented Sharon for some time in Chicago Med season 10. In episode 6, the police caught a man named Patrick Dunn and identified him as her stalker. Dunn was a former employee at Med and was laid off. He allegedly took out his frustration on Goodwin, the head of Gaffney Chicago Medical Center.

However, the show's latest episode reveals that Dunn was not the stalker after all. It was a woman named Cassidy. In the Chicago Med season 10 premiere, Goodwin had to choose between saving one of two patients whose conditions were critical. It turns out that the patient Goodwin sidelined that day was Cassidy's wife.

Thus, Cassidy comes after Goodwin to take revenge. She stabs the elderly woman in the abdomen and confronts her about the decision she made back on that fateful day when she lost her wife. Mad with grief and anger, Cassidy leaves Goodwin to bleed out.

Is Goodwin really leaving Chicago Med?

No official confirmation has yet come from NBC regarding the character's fate. However, the character arc she receives in the fall finale of the season does raise some serious questions about her future on the show.

Some of the lines she utters after she is wounded by Cassidy are especially suggestive. For instance, when Cassidy asks the senior medical professional if she is not afraid of death, she replies:

“I don't want to die, but I don't regret one moment of my life. I have known love. I have three amazing children. I'm a grandmother. And I have lived a life of purpose."

Additionally, the events of the episode play out ominously. When Goodwin is being held hostage by Cassidy in Chicago Med’s latest episode, Dr. Dean Archer walks into her office area with his resignation letter.

He slips the letter under the door. Goodwin uses the opportunity to hit Cassidy in the head with a bottle. After that, she fumbles out of the room, towards the lift. By the time Archer catches sight of her, Cassidy has caught up with her again, and moreover, the lift doors have closed.

Thus, the ending of the latest episode of Chicago Med is ominous for Goodwin since Archer can only come back up after exiting the lift, which has started moving down. It might be too late by then.

Her fate will only be revealed in the next episode, which is scheduled to be released on January 8, 2025.

