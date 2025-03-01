Why did Sophia Bush leave Chicago PD? Details explored

The police drama Chicago PD examines the lives of the officers and detectives of the Chicago Police Department's 21st District. A part of the One Chicago franchise, the show features uniformed patrol officers and the elite Intelligence Unit investigating crimes in the city.

Sophia Bush portrayed Detective Erin Lindsay, an Intelligence Unit core member in Chicago PD. Her character was distinctive in that she was devoted yet had a complicated background.

Sophia departed the series after the final episode in season 4 in 2017. Bush left for several reasons, including harsh working conditions and problematic conduct on set.

Sophia Bush's allegations and workplace environment concerns on set of Chicago PD

Sophia Bush (Image via Getty)

Sophia Bush left Chicago PD due to allegations of a hostile work environment. Speaking on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast in December 2018, she noted difficulties she had while working alongside a co-star.

In November 2017, some reports said that her co-star Jason Beghe, who plays Sergeant Hank Voight, was being investigated due to claims that his behavior on set was volatile and offensive. In a statement to Variety on November 21, 2017, Beghe has since confirmed his issues, stating:

"I am deeply sorry for my behavior, which I know has been hurtful to my friends and colleagues"

Beghe continued:

"I have struggled with anger issues for some time, and over the past year, I have been working with a coach to help me learn how to mitigate my temper."

In an interview with Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast in December 2018, Bush hinted that she was mistreated while working on the production. She stated:

"And one was a consistent onslaught barrage of abusive behavior. And you know you start to lose your way when someone assaults you in a room full of people and everyone literally looks away, looks at the floor, looks at the ceiling, and you're the one woman in the room, and every man who is twice your size doesn't do something, you go, 'Oh, that wasn't worth defending? I'm not worth defending?'"

Bush also described the physical hardships endured by working in extreme Chicago weather, noting that working in "30 below zero" was not healthy.

"It's literally 30 degrees below zero. So it's 62 degrees below freezing, and you're gonna say we have to keep working outside?"

Response from the network of Chicago PD

In response to Sophia Bush's allegations, NBC and Wolf Entertainment conducted an internal investigation into Beghe's behavior. The network explained to Variety in a statement on November 21, 2017:

"When it was brought to our attention that there were concerns about inappropriate behavior on set, we promptly began an investigation in partnership with Human Resources and all parties involved. As a result of the investigation, we have already taken action, and it is a situation we continue to monitor very closely to ensure all of our employees feel safe and supported."

On the Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast in December 2018, Bush explained that she reported the problems to her supervisors in seasons 3 and 4 but was "told to stop."

"OK, so you can put me in the position of going quietly of my own accord, or you can put me in the position of suing the network to get me out of my deal and I'll write an op-ed for the New York Times and tell them why," the actress added.

Later, Bush learned that her complaints had been "hidden" from former NBC president Jennifer Salke.

Sophia Bush's career after leaving Chicago PD

After her departure from Chicago PD in 2017, Sophia Bush continued to act in television series and films. She played the role of Dr. Samantha "Sam" Griffith on the CBS medical series Good Sam, which aired in 2022.

Bush joined the cast of Grey's Anatomy for its 21st season in October 2024, playing the role of a trauma surgeon from Seattle Presbyterian Hospital, Dr. Cass Beckman. She is a co-founder and board member of I Am Voter, a non-profit organization that works to mobilize citizens and increase voting outreach.

Bush is committed to giving to society through various philanthropic activities. Her philanthropy has been rewarded through the Nelson Mandela Change Maker Award in 2018 and the Redefine Possible Women's Leadership Award in 2016. The actress was announced as Guest Director for Mountainfilm in 2025.

Watch new episodes of Chicago PD every Wednesday on NBC at 10 pm ET, which are available to stream on Peacock the next day.

