Why there won't be The Penguin episode 9? Reason explained

Following the release of episode 8 last week, many fans would be anticipating The Penguin episode 9. However, they should probably temper their expectations now as the show has finally concluded its run. So, those who will be expecting episode 9 of the Colin Farrell-series, will be disappointed to learn that there won't be a new episode of the series premiering every Sunday.

The finale of The Penguin premiered on November 10, 2024, on Max. However, while fans shouldn't anticipate another episode of the show, they can surely expect the story of Oswald Cobb to carry on in the future. Just because the show has ended, that doesn't mean that Oswald Cobb's story has concluded too because he is confirmed to appear in the upcoming The Batman - Part II.

Warning: Spoilers for The Penguin finale to follow.

Trending

The finale for the Colin Farrell-starrer teases what's next for the mob boss now and even sets up The Batman - Part II in a big way. Alongside that, actor Colin Farrell has also revealed the number of scenes he will have in the sequel.

How does The Penguin finale set up The Batman - Part II?

Expand Tweet

The Penguin finale sees Oswald Cobb have Sofia Falcone arrested and take over the criminal underworld of Gotham by becoming the new Kingpin. The show then ends with him killing Victor Aguilar, his mother being in a comatose state, and Sofia ending up back at Arkham with Julian Rush as her doctor. However, this also leads to how it may tie into The Batman - Part II.

At the end of the series, Oswald can be seen living in a penthouse. Being a rich man now, he puts his mother in a room that has the best view of the city. He visits her first and then goes over to the main hall where he dances with Eve who is dressed up as his mother. She reassures him that he has done well and that she is proud of him.

However, in the background, the bat signal lights up indicating that the Dark Knight is needed by Gotham again. Going into The Batman - Part II, fans can certainly expect Robert Pattinson's Batman to have a few run-ins with the Penguin. With Oswald being the new Kingpin, will certainly be of huge interest to Batman.

On the other hand, fans also learn that mayor-elect Bella Real is creating an anti-corruption commission which will surely be explored more in the sequel. On the other hand, Selina Kyle is mentioned in the finale too as she sends a letter to Sofia in Arkham telling her that she is her half-sister.

Colin Farrell confirms he will return in The Batman - Part II

Expand Tweet

Following the release of the finale, Colin Farrell confirmed that the Penguin will return in The Batman - Part II. He confirmed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that the character will have around five to six scenes in the film.

"I was told I have five or six scenes. I don’t have any hopes or any expectations. I’m really an open book, and that’s the way I get excited by s**t or not," said Farrell.

The Batman - Part II directed by Matt Reeves releases in theatres on October 2, 2026.

All eight episodes of The Penguin are available to stream on Max.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback