Why did The Sinner end with season 4? Details explored

In 2021, The Sinner was one of the many cable TV shows that took a hit following the immense popularity of streaming platforms.

According to TV Series Finale, season 4 of The Sinner received extremely poor ratings. According to the same source, the show's fourth season received one-third less viewership than its previous season, potentially contributing to the cancellation of the show after the fourth season.

Although USA Network had never explicitly put forth their plans concerning The Sinner season 5, showrunner Derek Simonds had expressed his interest in continuing with the show beyond season 4.

During a conversation with Newsweek in October 2021, Simonds gave subtle hints that suggested that he was in talks with the makers of the show concerning its fifth season. Without revealing much, he said:

"If the show were renewed, and it kept going, we've talked about continuing Harry Ambrose, we've also talked about refreshing the show completely with a new lead detective that could create another multi season journey in the show."

Therefore when it was revealed later that the show would be coming to an end with its fourth season, many were shocked.

Was The Sinner season 5 cancelled by USA Network?

Despite conversations surrounding the possibility of The Sinner season 5 being in full swing, the show was cancelled after its fourth season. Many believe that the reason behind the same was its tanking ratings over the years. As mentioned previously, there was a huge discrepancy in the ratings between season 3 and season 4 of the show.

Renewing the show beyond the fourth season despite its low ratings would pose a huge business risk for USA Network. A risk, the network probably did not want to take in the current climate. After news about the show coming to an end with its fourth season became public, Derek Simonds said in a comment to Deadline:

"It’s been a huge pleasure and a privilege to be able to tell the kind of stories we have on The Sinner these past four seasons. UCP and USA have been ideal partners and continually supportive of our creative goals, and I’m so pleased to complete Harry Ambrose’s dramatic series-long arc as we intended in this final season."

He did not forget to thank Bill Pullman who plays Harry Ambrose, the lead character in the show, and the others for their unwavering support over the years. He said:

"A huge thank you to my partner-in-crime, Bill Pullman, and to the talented actors, writers, directors, and crew who gave their all to help realize this show. It’s been an incredible journey.”

Is there are possibility of The Sinner being revived?

At this point, it is difficult to establish if The Sinner has any possibilities of revival. However, having said that there is a slim chance that the show might be picked up for another season if it gains enough popularity, now that it is available for streaming. For the uninitiated, the show is currently available on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

As has been seen with shows such as Arrested Development, some projects receive a new lease of life after they are brought to streaming platforms. After season 4 of Arrested Development was cancelled, the show was brought to Netflix where it gained immense popularity. Seeing the positive trends in the audience's reception the show was renewed on the streaming platform for seasons 4 and 5.

Therefore, if all goes well with The Sinner and the show's makers play their cards right then the audiences can hope to look forward to many more seasons of the show.

The Sinner stars Bill Pullman as Harry Ambrose and brings in a set of new cast members each season. Viewers can stream the show on Netflix and Prime Video (in the USA).