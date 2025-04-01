Why did Whoopi Goldberg collapse on the table in The View? Explained

Whoopi Goldberg collapsed on the set while appearing on The View due to exhaustion and a seemingly dull discussion about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's breakup. This occurred during the live episode on March 27, 2025, at 11 a.m. ET/PT on ABC.

The show was filmed in its new studio in Hudson Square, Manhattan, New York. Whoopi, the main host, was joined by co-hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin.

They started discussing the couple’s breakup after talking about serious news. Sunny Hostin said she thought it was “true love,” but others disagreed.

Whoopi got so uninterested that she put her head down on the table. Sara Haines tried to help her up, and Whoopi rang her bell to stop the chat. It’s a bit she often does when topics drag on.

The full story behind Whoopi Goldberg’s collapse on The View

Whoopi Goldberg as shown in the picture (Image via ABC)

On the March 27, 2025, installment of The View, the panel spoke about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's divorce in their Hot Topics discussion. The program's moderator Whoopi Goldberg showed a clear lack of interest as the discussion transitioned from heavy governmental matters to sensational celebrity news.

She introduced the subject with a droning tone, and co-host Joy Behar chimed in, "This intro is like a mini-series." Goldberg sighed, showing her unwillingness to explore the topic.

As co-host Sunny Hostin expressed her belief that Lopez and Affleck's relationship was "supposed to be true love," Goldberg countered, "No, you said it was true love! You're the only one who believed that!" Behar agreed, adding that Hostin was alone in her sentiment.

Hostin held her ground, intoning that "maybe there was true love and just something happened." Goldberg rolled her eyes and laid her head on the table in protest. Co-host Sara Haines tried to diffuse the tension, telling Goldberg the topic was "nearly over."

Despite this, Goldberg indicated a commercial break, thereby terminating the segment. This moment underscored Goldberg's seeming exasperation at addressing celebrity romances, in contrast to her participation in more serious issues in the earlier part of the show.

Everything to Know about Whoopi Goldberg

Whoopi Goldberg, whose birth name was Caryn Elaine Johnson, was born on November 13, 1955, in Manhattan, New York, is a famous American actress, comedian, writer, and TV host.

Her mother, Emma Johnson, was a schoolteacher and nurse, while her father, Robert James Johnson Jr., was a Baptist minister.

Raised in the Chelsea-Elliot Houses, Goldberg faced challenges early in life, including dropping out of high school. She took on various jobs, such as working in a funeral parlor and as a bricklayer while pursuing her passion for acting.

Her big break arrived in 1985 with The Color Purple, for which she received critical acclaim. She went on to demonstrate her range in films such as Ghost, for which she received an Academy Award, and Sister Act.

She has co-hosted The View since 2007 on television. Goldberg is one of only a handful of performers to have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award and thus the rare EGOT distinction.

In addition to professional success, Goldberg has also spoken openly of personal struggles, including the mental illness of her mother during her childhood, as reported by Decider.

She emphasizes that open conversation regarding mental illness is vital. In 2024, Goldberg resumed stage performances, playing the role of Miss Hannigan in a performance of "Annie," which might demonstrate that she remains enthusiastic about the stage.

