Wild Cards season 2 kicked off with Max Mitchell (Vanessa Morgan) and Detective Cole Ellis (Giacomo Gianniotti) dealing with the fallout of past betrayals while trying to rebuild their partnership. Max, a brilliant con artist-turned-investigator, has been attempting to prove herself as a valuable asset to law enforcement. Meanwhile, Cole continues to struggle with trusting Max after past conflicts

The latest episode of Wild Cards season 2 titled Once a Con a Time in the West takes viewers on another thrilling ride, full of deception, intrigue, and high-stakes drama. Episode 2 opens with Max Mitchell (Vanessa Morgan) receiving guidance from her father, George Graham (Jason Priestley), who gives her the con man’s bible and tells her to read it again, reminding her of the importance of focusing on the long game.

Meanwhile, Chief Li (Terry Chen) calls Max for another assignment, to find who killed stud-horse Paul, later it is discovered that Lana O’Neill, seeking revenge for her family’s suffering, was the one who orchestrated the attack on Paul.

Wild Cards season 2 episode 2: A crime at Pruett Ranch

Still from the series (Image via YouTube/CBC)

Chief Li (Terry Chen) assigns Max to investigate an attempted murder at the Pruett Ranch, where she later teams up with Detective Cole Ellis (Giacomo Gianniotti). However, the intended victim is not a person but a highly valuable stud horse named Paul, worth $10 million.

Ranch owner Rose Pruett (played by an unmentioned actress) is adamant that someone tried to kill Paul by knocking out a ranch hand. However, there is no sign of an accelerant at the scene, and Paul only suffered mild smoke inhalation.

As Max and Cole delve deeper into the case, they discover crucial evidence, including a boot print with a scorpion engraving and a cable with an alligator clip—suggesting a more sinister plot at play.

Wild Cards season 2 episode 2: Suspicion and deception

Their investigation quickly leads them to Mike Wyatt (Donny Lucas), a neighboring rancher who has an ongoing dispute with the Pruett family. While Mike denies involvement, he points out the financial incentives for killing Paul, particularly the horse’s insurance policy.

The case takes a deadly turn when Max sets up a meeting with a suspect named Sam (Ryan Alexander McDonald), who claims he can ‘solve horse problems’ for $5,000. Before they can question him further, Sam is found murdered, with forensic evidence linking him to an attempted electrocution of Paul, including electrical clamps and car batteries found in his truck.

Wild Cards season 2 episode 2: Family secrets and hidden motives

Still from the series (Image via YouTube/CBC)

As tensions rise, the investigation shifts towards the Pruett family itself. Shane Pruett is caught making secret trips to Dallas, where he’s been in talks with Kildare Builders, a company offering $200 million for their land. Rose refuses to sell, despite their financial troubles. Meanwhile, Callie Pruett seems to have something important to say, but fears Rose won’t listen.

The true motive behind the attack is uncovered when it’s revealed that Rose’s husband tricked her into driving the O’Neills away, leading to long-standing resentment and ultimately fueling the crime. Years ago, Rose’s husband drove out the O’Neill family by cutting off their water supply. One surviving O’Neill, Lana (Naomi Simpson), has been working at the ranch under false pretenses, seeking revenge for her family’s suffering.

Wild Cards season 2 episode 2: A shocking family revelation

The climactic moment arrives when Lana holds Rose at gunpoint at the abandoned O’Neill homestead. Max intervenes, revealing a shocking truth—Rose’s husband not only deceived Lana’s family but also had an affair with Lana’s mother, resulting in an illegitimate daughter.

She explains that he manipulated Rose into driving the O’Neills away, unknowingly turning them into victims. This revelation shakes Lana, forcing her to reconsider her actions before Cole arrives to prevent further bloodshed. Before Lana can pull the trigger, Cole rushes in to prevent further bloodshed, ensuring justice prevails.

Aftermath and lingering questions

With Lana in custody and the case seemingly resolved, tensions between Cole and Max remain. Chief Li acknowledges their success, but Cole remains wary of Max’s unpredictable methods. Meanwhile, Ricky provides Max with Jonathan Ashford’s (Martin Sheen) video diary, where Ashford reflects on 'winning the game,' prompting Max to revisit her con skills for inspiration.

The episode ends on an intriguing note, with Max receiving a text from Cole featuring pictures from their dance—hinting at unresolved emotions between them. As the season progresses, the question remains: Will Max and Cole ever be able to trust each other again, or has their partnership been permanently altered?

Wild Cards season 2 continues to deliver gripping storytelling, blending mystery, drama, and compelling character arcs. Fans will undoubtedly be eager to see where the next episode takes them.

