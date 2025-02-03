Wild Cards season 2: Release date, cast, plot, and everything we know so far

The Canadian police drama Wild Cards has garnered significant attention since its debut, and after the success of its first season, Wild Cards season 2 is highly anticipated. Created by Michael Konyves and produced by Blink49 Studios, the show combines crime-solving with rich character development. Initially airing on CBC, the series later found a US audience via The CW, allowing it to grow even further.

Following a successful first season, Wild Cards has been renewed for Wild Cards season 2 which premiered in Canada on January 8, 2025. US audiences will have to wait until February 5, 2025, when it will air on The CW.

When is Wild Cards season 2 coming out?

Here’s the release schedule for Wild Cards season 2 across different time zones:

Time Zone Release Date Release Time EST (Eastern Standard Time) Wednesday, February 5, 2025 8:00 PM PST (Pacific Standard Time) Wednesday, February 5, 2025 5:00 PM CST (Central Standard Time) Wednesday, February 5, 2025 7:00 PM MST (Mountain Standard Time) Wednesday, February 5, 2025 6:00 PM CET (Central European Time) Thursday, February 6, 2025 2:00 AM IST (India Standard Time) Thursday, February 6, 2025 6:30 AM GMT (Greenwich Mean Time) Thursday, February 6, 2025 1:00 AM

Trending

Key Cast for Wild Cards season 2

Wild Cards season 2 sees the return of its main cast members, along with several new faces:

Returning Cast:

Giacomo Gianniotti as Detective Cole Ellis – A former star detective who fell from grace and is now determined to reclaim his status while solving the mystery of his brother’s murder.

Vanessa Morgan as Max Mitchell – A clever con artist with a troubled history who forms a complicated partnership with Ellis, navigating moral grey areas as they work together.

- Jason Priestley as George Graham – Max’s father, whose criminal past casts a long shadow over their relationship.

Terry Chen as Chief Li – A no-nonsense police chief who reluctantly supervises Ellis and often finds himself at odds with him.

Karin Konoval as Commissioner Russo – A high-ranking officer who balances justice with personal secrets.

- Dewshane Williams as Oliver – Max’s ex-husband, whose past criminal activity continues to stir tension.

New Additions:

Martin Sheen as Joseph Edwards – A seasoned investigator who brings much-needed experience and insight to the team.

Ally Sheedy as Rose Pruett – A powerful figure with ties to the criminal world and Max’s past.

Marie Avgeropoulos as Nadia Evans – A tech expert who assists Ellis and Max in their investigations.

Katie Findlay as Maddy – A young detective determined to prove herself in a challenging environment.

Tony D'Angelo as Jaws – A street racer with dangerous connections to the underground world.

What’s Happening in Wild Cards season 2?

Season 2 will continue to build on the unresolved plot threads from season 1, notably focusing on Cole Ellis’s quest for justice regarding his brother’s murder. Max Mitchell, who was initially planning to leave, returns with vital information about the murderer, setting up a dramatic continuation of the story.

As CBC showrunner Michael Konyves has mentioned, the series takes inspiration from iconic movies and TV shows in each episode.

"What's great about it is we get to dip into all these different genres and that keeps us on our toes. We don't want to repeat them. And we don't need to. There are countless amounts of things to draw inspiration from,"

The first episode of the new season will have a Fast & Furious-esque feel as Ellis and Max go undercover in the underground street-racing world.

As CBC showrunner and creator Michael Konyves said,

"Our first episode [from Season 2], is our Fast and Furious episode where we go into the world of illegal street racing."

As the season unfolds, Ellis and Max will face off against dangerous criminal networks while dealing with their own personal demons and trust issues. New characters, such as Joseph Edwards will add further intrigue to the unfolding drama.

Season 1 Recap

In the first season of Wild Cards, Cole Ellis, a disgraced detective, and Max Mitchell, a street-smart con artist, form an unlikely team to solve complex criminal cases. Their partnership evolves from being forced into a temporary arrangement to becoming a productive collaboration, despite their struggles.

As the season concludes, Max reveals she knows the truth about who murdered Ellis’s brother, setting the stage for season 2’s key narrative.

For those in the United States, Wild Cards season 2 will air on The CW on February 5, 2025, at 8 pm ET with episodes available for streaming the following day on The CW's official app and website. Canadian viewers can watch the show on CBC and CBC Gem.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback