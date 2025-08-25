Will there be Hostage season 2? Renewal possibilities and more

While the first season delivered an action-packed viewing experience, hopes for Hostage season 2 are rising among the global audience. Following the complex situation of the British Prime Minister, Abigail Dalton, the series delved deep into all the tough decisions that the leader had to make for her career and her family.

The political thriller stars Suranne Jones as Abigail Dalton, with Julie Delpy playing the role of the French President, Vivienne Toussaint. As the two world leaders collaborated on rescuing Dalton's kidnapped husband, dangerous situations unfolded ahead that required cautious actions.

While the ending brought several intriguing moments, the viewers may wish to know if they will get to see Dalton in action once again. At the time of writing, Hostage season 1 has not been officially renewed yet for a second season.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for Hostage season 1. Reader's discretion is advised.

Hostage season 2 has not been confirmed yet

Official poster of Hostage season 1 (Image via Netflix Tudum)

There is no official confirmation yet for the release of Hostage season 2. The ending of the first season brought several moments that raised the tension about what's in store for Dalton and her family. With Toussaint's tragic death and Shagan defeated, the British President managed to save her family and make strong decisions for her political career.

In Hostage season 1, the viewers got to see Dalton sail through rough waters as her husband is held hostage in French Guiana. With the impending challenges of drug shortage looming over the British healthcare system, this personal issue moves Dalton to the core. As Toussaint visits the UK, Dalton seeks her help in both the troubles stressing her.

However, the French leader faces a threat as her secret relationship with her stepson, Matheo, comes to the surface. The series brought together the two global leaders, making the viewers witness some of the toughest challenges they went through to save the day. The ending showed Dalton's daughter, Sylvie, put an end to the kidnapper, and Dalton announce general elections, keeping true to her intentions to respect the will of the masses.

While the series' ending brings a conclusion to the plot, there are several loose ends that Hostage season 2 could address, if it is taken forward.

Creator Matt Charman discusses hopes for Hostage season 2

The creator of Hostage season 1, Matt Charman, delivered a thrilling tale of how personal life and political decisions came together to challenge leaders, Toussaint and Dalton. With an elaborate ensemble of cast and a detailed storyline, Charman's work on the first season has raised anticipation of whether there could be more to this story.

Speaking to RadioTimes, the creator shared his idea for Hostage season 2 and said:

"Look, I would love to tell more of this story, partly because I love writing for Suranne (Jones). But I also think there’s something really exciting about who she might go up against next. What her next opposite number might be, you know? Yeah, if we were lucky enough, I’d love to take this story on."

He further shared his wish to work again with Suranne Jones, who featured as Dalton in Hostage season 1. He mentioned:

"I love working with Suranne, I’d do anything with her," Charman added. "So yeah, for me, that would be fun."

While the question remains if the series will return for a second installment, the creator shared that there could be more than a kidnapping situation in the next part, exploring more interpretations of what a hostage could mean for the characters. He elaborated:

"Well, 'hostage' means different things. When I think about the show, I don’t really think about Alex, I think more about the two leaders, I think of Suranne and Julie’s characters. They’re the hostages, they’re the ones being held and they’re the ones that are being blackmailed."

Adding to it, Charman said:

"So, it’s really about riffing on that word ‘hostage’, what does it mean to be under someone else’s control? So I think that’s where I would kind of explore further."

What could Hostage season 2 explore?

A still from Hostage season 1 (Image via Netflix)

While confirmations for Hostage season 2 are still pending, the first season has left several points unanswered that the next part could further explore.

While the first season unravelled Shagan's real intentions behind the kidnapping, the ending twist of Sylvie killing him brought a major turn to the show. Dalton's daughter had been shown to have difficulties handling the media attention, and the tough situation her family was put in further disturbed her. While he was killed at the end, Shagan managed to take back at Dalton by leaving her daughter scarred with the act of killing. Hostage season 2 may touch on this point, giving Sylvie's perspective on what happened ahead.

The series also concluded with a three-month time jump, in which Dalton, abiding by the spirit of democracy, calls for a general election. While this represented her renewed will to be a promising candidate for the people and give them a fair chance to choose their leader once again, Hostage season 2 may explore Dalton's fate ahead in her political career.

More difficult political scenarios and personal sacrifices could be explored, exploring what else 'hostage' could mean for the characters metaphorically.

