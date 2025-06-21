Will there be Kings of Jo'burg season 4? Renewal status and more

Kings of Jo'burg season 4 is already on the minds of the fans after the season 3 finale left the fate of the Masire family hanging. The South African crime-supernatural drama has had a consistent and loyal fan base since its launch in 2020, and its season 3 arguably gave the franchise's biggest shocker so far.

With significant character fatalities, mysteries, and the revival of the mermaid curse, fans are naturally curious to see if the saga will be continued.

Currently, there is no official renewal of Kings of Jo'burg season 4 on Netflix. The streaming giant tends to consider different performance indicators, like overall viewership, completion percentage, and web interactions, before giving the go-ahead for a new season.

What is the update on Kings of Jo'burg season 4?

So far, Netflix has not announced if Kings of Jo'burg season 4 is going to be made. Although no word has been announced either way, the streaming platform tends to hold off a few weeks or months from when a new season is released before making an official renewal or cancellation statement.

In better news, season 3 left the door open wide for future possibilities, mainly with the standing curse and what will befall the next generation of the Masire lineage. If demand is high among audiences and viewership continues, the show can even return for a fourth season.

What happened in Kings of Jo'burg season 3?

Tragedy and change for the Masire clan greeted the third season. Mo Masire, the unwilling leader of the Masire family, gave his life in a last encounter with the legendary creature Oom to liberate his lineage from the centuries-long mermaid curse.

It was preceded by a vicious series of events involving the drug lord Gavin Salat, the Mexican cartel, and supernatural entities. Gavin was eventually gunned down by the cartel when his schemes fell apart, and Lester, who had previously betrayed the Masires, met a similar fate in combat, redeeming himself at the end.

In the meantime, pregnant and resolute Veronica Masire delivered a daughter amidst escalating tensions. She and her boyfriend, Isador, were murdered in a brutal attack soon after the birth of the child, presumably planned by Nigerian crime lord Aliko Bajo.

The tragic finale saw Veronica's baby inherit the mermaid's supernatural qualities, evidenced in the eerie luminescence of her eyes. The curse, it appears, is far from dead.

What to expect in Kings of Jo'burg season 4? (Speculative)

Should Netflix approve Kings of Jo'burg season 4, the story will most probably change its focus to Keneilwe, the only surviving Masire sibling. Season 3 left her with custody of Veronica's young daughter after the assault.

Now that Simon, Mo, and Veronica are out of the picture, Keneilwe stands to either become the new head of the family or abandon her life of crime altogether.

Her choice is likely to define the next generation of Masire leadership and set the tone for how the family responds to the still-pending supernatural threat.

Another central theme in Kings of Jo'burg season 4 might be the renewal or continuation of the mermaid curse. While Mo thought maybe his passing had ended the cycle, the glowing eyes of the new baby indicate otherwise. Whether the curse will bless the family or curse them is still to be determined, but it will likely be a central part of any new season.

There's also the possibility of Aliko Bajo's return as the next major villain, should Keneilwe decide to seek revenge for the killings of Veronica and Isador. Her fan-favorite counterparts, such as Phumzi and Sting, could then be with or against her, depending on what she decides to do.

Magic Turner, whose presence was felt in season 2 but remained absent in the current installment, could also be brought back to shift the balance.

Interested viewers can watch Kings of Jo'burg on Netflix.

