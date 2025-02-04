Will Trent season 3 episode 5: Release date and time, and where to watch

Will Trent season 3 episode 5 is set to be released via the ABC Channel on February 4, 2025, at 8 pm ET. Will Trent is an American police procedural television series based on the book series of the same name by author Karin Slaughter.

It revolves around a dyslexic police agent named Will Trent, who becomes an integral part of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for his detective skills. The upcoming episode will focus on a valuable stolen coin and Faith's personal and professional challenges.

The official summary for Will Trent season 3 episode 5 reads:

When Evelyn Mitchell returns to town, things take a quick turn as she becomes entangled in a case involving a rare stolen coin; Faith navigates her complex roles as both a daughter and detective.

Will Trent season 3 episode 5 release schedule and timings explored

The upcoming episode will be released via the ABC Channel on February 4, 2025, at 8 pm ET. The episode will be released at different times based on regions and time zones. The full release schedule has been listed below:

Timezone Release Date Release Time Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time (HAST) Tuesday, February 4 3 pm Alaska Standard Time (AKST) Tuesday, February 4 4 pm Pacific Time (PT) Tuesday, February 4 5 pm Mountain Standard Time (MST) Tuesday, February 4 6 pm Central Time (CT) Tuesday, February 4 7 pm Eastern Time (ET) Tuesday, February 4 8 pm Central European Time (CET) Wednesday, February 5 2 am Eastern European Time (EET) Wednesday, February 5 3 am

Where to watch Will Trent season 3 episode 5?

The audience can watch the episode, which will officially be released on-air via ABC Channel. Viewers will require a cable television subscription purchase to the channel to access the episode.

On the other hand, the episode will also be available to stream on platforms like Hulu, FuboTV, and DIRECTV Stream. This is for users who prefer online streaming connections, based on the regional availability of the platforms.

Audiences will have to purchase a billed plan to access the online content on the streaming platforms. A basic subscription for Hulu with ads is priced at $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year, while an Essential FuboTV subscription is priced at $84.99/month.

What to expect from Will Trent season 3 episode 5? Context explored

The storyline of the upcoming episode will focus on detective Evelyn Mitchell and taking on a challenging case after her return to town and to the department. As per the official description of the episode, Evelyn returns to town and is immediately presented with a case on her hands. This new mission will involve a rare stolen coin and the suspicious circumstances around it.

Meanwhile, Will Trent's partner Faith will have a busy time too. She will be seen navigating her roles as a daughter and a detective in the episode, while possibly being involved in the case of the stolen coin too. It remains to be seen whether viewers will get an insight into Faith's life and challenges firsthand, or whether the episode will focus more deeply on the mystery aspect of the case.

Audiences can watch Will Trent season 3 episode 5 upon its release via the ABC Channel on February 4, 2025. New episodes of the show are released via the platform once a week on Tuesdays and available for streaming on Hulu, the next day.

