William Bonin’s crimes: A complete timeline of events

William Bonin, also known as the Freeway Killer, was one of California's most infamous serial murderers. He r*ped, tortured, and murdered at least 14 teenage boys and young males between 1979 and 1980 across Southern California, though he asserted credit for up to 21 murders.

Targeting hitchhikers and young men, Bonin usually used accomplices to lure them into his van before carrying out his crimes. His June 1980 arrest brought to an end a year-long rampage that had many terrified. He became the first person in California to be executed by lethal injection in 1996.

Butchers of L.A., a three-part docuseries, reexamines Bonin's murders next with those of Patrick Kearney and Randy Kraft. It debuted on SundanceTV on June 26, 2025, at 10 pm ET/PT, streaming simultaneously on Sundance Now on AMC+. New episodes air every Thursday at the same time.

Timeline of William Bonin's offenses

Early years and criminal history

Born January 8, 1947, in Connecticut

He had a difficult childhood and served in Vietnam.

Before his murder spree started, Bonin had a history of sexual assaults and was jailed.

1979

May 1979: William Bonin's first recorded kill. He started kidnapping, sexually abusing, and killing young men and boys, frequently disposing of their corpses close to highways.

William Bonin's first recorded kill. He started kidnapping, sexually abusing, and killing young men and boys, frequently disposing of their corpses close to highways. Throughout 1979: Bonin continued his assaults, occasionally with accomplices like Vernon Butts, Gregory Miley, William Pugh, and James Munro. Ranging in ages 12 to 19, victims were bound by Bonin's rope or electrical wire.

1980

Early 1980s: More victims were kidnapped and murdered by Bonin and his cohorts, so the killing spree went on.

More victims were kidnapped and murdered by Bonin and his cohorts, so the killing spree went on. June 1, 1980: Bonin advised co-conspirator James Munro that he wanted them to kidnap, beat, and murder a hitchhiker. They picked up 18-year-old Steven Jay Wells that day, whom Bonin strangled to death. Five hours later, the body was discovered at an abandoned gas station.

Bonin advised co-conspirator James Munro that he wanted them to kidnap, beat, and murder a hitchhiker. They picked up 18-year-old Steven Jay Wells that day, whom Bonin strangled to death. Five hours later, the body was discovered at an abandoned gas station. June 2, 1980: Suspecting Bonin's participation in the killings, police started watching him. This was right before Munro, and he buried Wells' remains.

Suspecting Bonin's participation in the killings, police started watching him. This was right before Munro, and he buried Wells' remains. June 11, 1980: Bonin was apprehended after police saw him trying to rape a seventeen-year-old boy in his van. This arrest terminated his killing spree.

Inquiry and Arrest

Police discovered a pattern in the killings: victims were discovered close to highways, and several had been sexually assaulted, tortured, and strangled.

Carpet fibers from Bonin's van were found on many bodies, and forensic evidence connected him with several victims.

Bonin admitted to 21 killings, although he was only charged with 14.

Trials and conviction

1981: Bonin was convicted of 10 murders in Los Angeles County and sentenced to death.

1983: Four more Orange County murders resulted in a second death sentence.

Many of Bonin's accomplices testified against him in return for immunity or lighter sentences.

Implementation

Bonin spent almost 14 years on San Quentin State Prison's death row.

William Bonin was given a lethal injection on February 23, 1996; this was California's first execution by this method.

