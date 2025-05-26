William Suff's crimes: A complete timeline of events

William Suff is an American rapist and serial killer, who was responsible for the murder of over twelve sex workers in Riverside County, California. From 1986 to 1991, Stuff tortured and strangled numerous sex workers to death, and dumped their bodies in Lake Elsinore.

For this, he received the infamous name of the Lake Elsinore Killer and the Riverside Prostitute Killer. It was back in 1974, when William Suff, along with his former wife Teryl, were convicted for the murder of their two-month-old daughter.

Unknown Serial Killers of America season 1, episode 2 explores the complete story behind the murders committed by William Suff.

The episode was released on Oxygen on May 25, 2025, and is available for streaming on its official website. The official synopsis reads,

"In the '90s, a deranged killer stalks sex workers in Riverside, Calif., claiming the lives of 13 women; when a would-be victim describes the perp to police, the race is on to catch the murderous John before he strikes again."

What is the story of William Suff?

William Suff was convicted of killing his two-month-old daughter (Image via Pexels)

As reported by Associated Press, it was back in 1974, when William Suff was first convicted for the murder of his two-month-old daughter with his former wife Teryl Suff. The two convicts were out before the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals.

Reportedly, the infant was beaten to death by the parents. As reported by the LA Times, Teryl claimed that Suff was physically abusive in their marriage. The New York Times reported that William Suff was sentenced to 70 years behind bars. However, he was released on parole after 10 years in 1984.

The sexual assault and murder victims of William Suff

1) Rhonda Jetmore

Rhonda Jetmore was one of the first victims of Suff, who escaped (Representative image via Pexels)

As reported by The New York Times, Rhonda Jetmore was one of the earlier victims of William Suff, who managed to survive the attack. Reportedly, it was on January 10, 1989, when she reportedly had Stuff as her client. Jetmore was working as a sex worker at that time.

The two indulged in a violent debate, which soon turned physical. At one point, Suff started choking her, but she used a flashlight to strike him and managed to escape. Though Suff tried to tackle her, she managed to get out of the door, where a man she knew saved her.

2) Kimberly Lyttle

Kimberly Lyttle's blue towel had similar fibres found inside William Suff's sleeping bag (Image via Pexels)

As reported by The New York Times, Kimberly Lyttle was a 28-year-old sex worker. It was on June 28, 1989, when her body was discovered on the road near Lake Elsinore. Upon autopsy, it was reported that Kimberly suffered blunt force trauma to the head.

Her body was found wrapped in a blue towel and had several cigarette burn marks across her skin. The fibres found on the towel matched with the sleeping bag, inside William Suff's van.

3) Christina Leal

Christina Leal was strangled and stabbed to death by William Suff (Representative image via Pexels)

As reported by The Californian, it was on December 13, 1989, when the body of Christina Leal was found on the hillside of Quail Valley. It was reported that she was last seen alive on the previous night. Upon forensic examination, it was discovered that she was strangled and then stabbed to death.

Forensics discovered numerous scars on her wrists and ankles, indicating that the victim was tortured. Additionally, there were several scratch marks across her face and multiple gash wounds. Additionally, a lightbulb was found inserted inside her uterus.

4) Darla Jane Ferguson

Darla Jane Ferguson died due to blunt force trauma (Image via Pexels)

As reported by The Californian, it was on January 18, 1990, when authorities found the body of a 23-year-old woman named Darka Ferguson. Her body was found dumped inside a trash bag, half a mile away from the place where Christina's body was found in Riverside.

This victim's wrists were tied before her death. Upon forensic examination, it was determined that Darla died due to blunt force trauma.

5) Carol Lynn Miller

As reported by The Californian, it was on February 9, 1990, when police officers found the body of a semi-naked woman at a grapefruit orchard in Highgrove. The body was gravely injured, especially around the mouth. Five stab wounds led to her death.

6) Cheryl Choker

Footprints found in Cheryl Choker's murder scene matched with William Suff's shoes (Image via Pexels)

As reported by The Californian, it was on November 6, 1990, when authorities discovered a body in a Riverside dumpster. The body was identified to be Cheryl Choker. It was discovered that the victim was choked with a wire, which led to her death.

The victim's right breast was dismembered, which was found 30 feet away from the body. Investigators discovered a shoe print from the crime scene that matched a shoe belonging to William Suff.

7) Susan Melissa Sternfeld

Susan Melissa Sternfeld was found near a dumpster (Image via Pexels)

As reported by The Californian, it was on December 21, 1990, when authorities discovered the semi-naked body of Melissa Sternfeld. Investigators realised that the body was placed near a dumpster in Riverside. The victim had been strangled to death.

8) Kathleen Leslie Milne

As reported by The Californian, it was on January 19, 1991, when a naked body of woman named Kathleen Milne was found with a red robe, near a trash heap, in the north of Lake Elsinore.

Forensics determined that the victim died due to asphyxiation, with the sock blocking her air passage, added with strangulation.

9) Sherry Ann Latham

The Sherry Ann Latham's body had gone through advanced stages of decomposition (Image via Pexels)

As per The Californian, the decomposing body of Sherry Latham was found face down in Lake Elsinore on July 4, 1991. It was perceived that the victim was strangled to death. However, due to the advanced stage of decomposition, it could not be proved.

10) Kelly Marie Hammond

As reported by The Californian, the body of Kelly Hammond was found in the nearby city of Corona on August 16, 1991. She was strangled to death, while the murderer distorted her body, and kept in naked on purpose. Forensics found two lacerations on the victim's forehead, created before the murder.

11) Catherine McDonald

Catherine McDonald was four months pregnant at the time of their death (Image via Pexels)

As reported by The Californian, it was on September 13, 1991, when the body of Catherine McDonald was retrieved from Lake Elsinore. Forensics revealed that the victim was four months pregnant before her death.

There were three stab wounds on her chest, while a hashing wound on her left cheek. Numerous additional injuries were made to her genitals and lower body. The right breast was severed by the murderer. The stab wounds on the neck were determined to be the cause of her death. Investigators found similar shoe prints from the crime, which belonged to William Suff.

12) Delliah Zamora

Delliah Zamora's body had a broken Larynx (Image via Pexels)

As reported by The Californian, it was on October 30, 1991, when the body of Delliah Zamora was found in Glen Avon. Upon forensic investigation, it was revealed that the victim's larynx was crushed in the middle, with an extreme amount of pressure from the murderer.

13) Eleanor Casares

As reported by The Californian, it was on December 23, 1991, when the body of Eleanor Casares was found at an Orange Grove near the intersection of Victoria Avenue and Jefferson Street. Similar to the previous victims, the right breast was severed by the serial killer. Forensics determined that multiple chest wounds and strangulation led to her death.

Investigation into the crimes of William Suff

Police officers found a bloody knife and other belongings inside William Suff's car (Image via Pexels)

As reported by the Los Angeles Times, it was on January 9, 1992, when William Suff was arrested at a routine checkup during a traffic stop. Upon checking his vehicle, authorities found a bloody knife, along with other tools, which were connected to the previous victims.

As reported by The New York Times, it was July 19, 1995, when the jury from a Riverside County Court found William Suff guilty of 12 murders and an attempted murder on another woman. Authorities suspected that William Suff was responsible for at least 22 serial murders.

William Suff received a death sentence for his series of murders (Image via Pexels)

As reported by The New York Times, it was on October 26, 1995, when William Suff was sentenced to death, on the 13th count of murder. As reported by the Death Penalty Information Center, Stuff is currently incarcerated at the San Quentin Rehabilitation Center in Martin County.

As reported by Patch, in 2014, the plea to overturn the death penalty was rejected by the California Supreme Court. Reportedly, it was in August 2024 when the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department connected William Stuff with the murder of Cathy Ann Small in 1986.

She was a resident of Lake Elsinore who was found dead in South Pasadena. Investigation on the case is currently ongoing.

