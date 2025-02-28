With Love, Meghan season 1: Release date, cast, trailer and everything we know so far

Netflix is dropping With Love, Meghan season 1, a lifestyle series hosted by and executive produced by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. The series blends do-it-yourself guidance, hands-on projects, and raw conversation with friends and sets out to reimagine the traditional lifestyle genre.

Cooking, gardening, and having people over, Meghan demonstrates her approach to making beauty an everyday thing with imperfection being perfectly fine.

The series is Meghan's first major solo project since inking a multi-year deal with Netflix in 2020. With Love, filmed in Montecito, California, provides a glimpse into her passions and what is most important to her, such as mindfulness, creativity, and connection.

With Love, Meghan season 1 will be available on March 4, 2025, on Netflix, featuring Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and celebrity guests in a lifestyle series.

What is the release date and who stars in With Love, Meghan season 1?

With Love, Meghan season 1 premieres on March 4, 2025, exclusively on Netflix. Originally scheduled to premiere on January 15, 2025, the premiere was postponed in respect of the communities affected by the devastating Southern California wildfires.

The delay was at the request of Meghan Markle herself, emphasizing the importance of giving priority to relief efforts for the affected.

The series has a blend of celebrity visitors, experts from the industry, and intimate friends who sit down with Meghan for interviews and participatory content. Some of the already-announced guests are:

Roy Choi – Celebrity Korean-American chef and founder of food trucks.

Mindy Kaling – Successful actress, writer, and producer.

Abigail Spencer – Actress and longtime friend of Meghan.

Alice Waters – James Beard Award-winning chef and proponent of organic foods.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex – Meghan's husband, who makes cameo appearances.

Vicky Tsai – Taiwanese-American founder of skincare brand Tatcha.

All of the guests are there because of their knowledge and personalities, which lends the show its informal and working-class environment.

What is With Love, Meghan season 1 about?

The show interweaves practical demonstrations with thought-provoking discussions, intended to demonstrate the way small, considered actions can improve daily living. Meghan invites audiences into her life, providing an insight into such activities as cooking, gardening, and home decor.

The focus is on fun over faultlessness, inviting people to play and have fun with it, rather than seeking to achieve perfect results.

Each installment has a consistent but relaxed pattern, with Meghan and her visitors participating in varied activities as they explore larger subjects concerning family, culture, environment, and meditation.

Whether it is cooking a home-cooked meal, decorating with flowers, or investigating the health benefits of gardening, the show offers useful ideas that viewers can attempt in their own lives.

More details on With Love, Meghan season 1 explored

With Love, Meghan season 1 is produced under Archewell Productions, the media company founded by Meghan and Prince Harry as part of their Netflix deal, reportedly worth $100 million. Their partnership with Netflix includes a mix of scripted and unscripted content, focusing on projects that align with their values and storytelling vision.

The series is executive produced by Meghan herself, alongside:

Chanel Pysnik – Netflix’s director of unscripted series

– Netflix’s director of unscripted series Leah Hariton – Showrunner with experience in lifestyle programming

– Showrunner with experience in lifestyle programming Aaron Saidman & Eli Holzman – Executive producers from The Intellectual Property Corporation, known for their work on award-winning documentary and lifestyle content

The series is helmed by Michael Steed, a director known for directing food and culture-oriented shows. All eight episodes were shot at a picturesque farmhouse in Montecito, near Meghan and Harry's home.

Apart from its emphasis on lifestyle issues, the series also represents Meghan's personal approach to self-care and mindfulness.

The trailer for With Love, Meghan premiered in early January 2025 and made a big splash in the media, especially since it was timed around the return of Meghan to Instagram after years of having a discreet profile.

The first episode is set to familiarize viewers with the show's overall format, where Meghan will offer personal revelations, and participate in a hands-on experience with one of her guests.

For the unversed, With Love, Meghan season 1 release on March 4, 2025, on Netflix.

