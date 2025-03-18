The upcoming release of season 1 of Netflix’s Wolf King has stirred quite a buzz on fantasy forums online.

Ad

Set to release on March 20, Wolf King is the TV adaptation of the epic fantasy-adventure Wereworld novels by Curtis Jobling, which were published between 2011 to 2013.

Its first season follows Drew Ferran, a common 16-year-old, who learns that he's the last in the ancestral line of werewolves to ascend the throne. He must now prepare to fight and reclaim his right to the throne by challenging the Lionlords and abolishing their tyrannical rule over the land, bringing victory back to the rightful governors - the Werelords.

Ad

Trending

Netflix (Image from Netflix)

Directed by Tom Brass, this coming-of-age story follows the first part of the Wereworld book series.

Ad

It's set to bring fantasy, adventure, and just a touch of horror to viewers. Animation for the series is led by Jellyfish Pictures, who have many successful animated films under their belt, including Kung Fu Panda, The Bad Guys, The Boss Baby, Spirit: Untamed and more.

When can we expect on Wolf King season 1

Author Curtis Jobling joins the team of producers in bringing this epic tale of the Wolf King to the screens, and the series will be available to watch globally on Netflix on Thursday, March 20, 2025.

Ad

Ad

Exciting cast & characters

The extensive list of voice artists behind the characters of season 1 of Wolf King features a good mix of fresh faces and seasoned actors. Drew Ferran will be voiced by Ceallach Spellman (Cold Feet), while his adoptive brother, Trent Ferran, is portrayed by Louis Landau (The Serpent Queen).

Netflix (Image from Netflix)

Other voice artists include Nina Barker-Francis (House of the Dragon), Kim Adis (Shadow Land), Samuel Anderson (Doctor Who, Another Life), David Dawson (The Last Kingdom), Chris Lew Kum Hoi (Strangers, Ghosts), and many more.

Ad

Wolf King season 1 teasers & trailers

Wolf King was first announced in June 2022, with the same title as the books - Wereworld.

However, during a June 2024 presentation of Next on Netflix: Animation, it was revelead that the adaptation would take on this new title. Following that, its first teaser was aired in September 2024 during a virtual Geekend Week event.

Ad

The first full-length trailer was released by Netflix in February 2025, along with the announcement of its scheduled March 20 release date.

Ad

While it hasn’t been confirmed just how many books from Jobling’s six-part novel series will be depicted in the first season of Wolf King, the author has confirmed on his website that he will be acting as lead writer and associate producer in adapting all six novels, which hints at more seasons to come.

For now, the Wereworld fandom awaits the arrival of 16 episodes of pure adventure, exciting visuals and one hell of a storyline.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback