Women Wearing Shoulder Pads season 1 release date, cast details, where to watch, episode count, and other updates so far

Women Wearing Shoulder Pads season 1 is about to make history as Adult Swim’s first Spanish-language original show. This stop-motion animated comedy, created by Gonzalo Córdova (known for Tuca &amp; Bertie), will premiere on August 17, 2025, at midnight ET/PT. Episodes will be live on Adult Swim. One can also stream the following day on HBO Max with subtitles.The story takes place in Quito, Ecuador, in the 1980s. A wealthy Spanish woman named Marioneta gets caught up in one of the craziest schemes ever: breeding giant guinea pigs to make money. At first, it seems like a silly business idea, but things quickly go off the rails and turn into a mess akin to a soap opera. There will be a lot of shoulder pads, camp, and color.When does Women Wearing Shoulder Pads season 1 come out? Release time for all major time zonesThe series debuts on Adult Swim on August 17, 2025, at midnight ET/PT. For global fans, that means tuning in at different hours depending on your location. Luckily, HBO Max will have episodes available the next day with subtitles.Time ZoneRelease Day &amp; DateRelease TimeEastern Time (ET, US)Monday, August 18, 202512:00 amPacific Time (PT, US)Monday, August 18, 202512:00 amCentral Time (CT, US)Sunday, August 17, 202511:00 pmBritish Summer Time (BST, UK)Monday, August 18, 20255:00 amCentral European Time (CET)Monday, August 18, 20256:00 amIndia Standard Time (IST)Monday, August 18, 20259:30 amJapan Standard Time (JST)Monday, August 18, 20251:00 pmAustralian Eastern Standard Time (AEST)Monday, August 18, 20252:00 pmWomen Wearing Shoulder Pads season 1 will start on Adult Swim on August 17, 2025, at midnight ET/PT. The episodes will be available the next day on HBO Max, with English-language subtitles. HBO Max subscription plans start at $9.99 a month (with ads) or $15.99 a month (no ads), so anyone in the world can watch it.How many episodes are there in Women Wearing Shoulder Pads season 1?Women Wearing Shoulder Pads season 1 (Image via Adult Swim)Women Wearing Shoulder Pads season 1 will feature a total of 8 episodes. The show officially begins on August 18, 2025, when the first episode airs on HBO Max, a day after it airs on Adult Swim. Each episode continues Marioneta's crazy adventures in Quito, Ecuador, in the 1980s. It combines comedy, soap opera drama, and strange stories, making it a new addition to Adult Swim's lineup.Cast and crew of Women Wearing Shoulder Pads season 1Women Wearing Shoulder Pads stars Pepa Pallarès, Gabriela Cartol, Kerygma Flores, and Nina Torres, who give voice to the strange characters. Gonzalo Cordova, who is known for Tuca &amp; Bertie, created the series, and Ana Coronilla directed it. The show was made by the Cinema Fantasma studio in Mexico City. It combines stop-motion art with bold storytelling, taking cues from Pedro Almodóvar and Douglas Sirk for a colorful, melodramatic style.Major events to expect from Women Wearing Shoulder Pads season 1Women Wearing Shoulder Pads (Image via Adult Swim)Marioneta’s arrival in Quito: The season starts with Marioneta, a rich woman from Spain, making a big entrance into Ecuador. What did she want? To make a business empire out of huge guinea pigs. It's silly, but it sets the stage for the crazy story that follows.The cuy-breeding business takes off: As Marioneta tries to breed guinea pigs, the show looks at where this idea comes from culturally while taking it to crazy new levels. Viewers can compare it to a soap opera drama mixed with a strange comedy, where guinea pigs can even show up in bullrings.Conflicts with the women of Quito: Marioneta meets a group of strong Ecuadorian women, each with her own quirks, problems, and goals. The emotional and comedic part of the show is made up of their fights, friendships, and personal problems.Women Wearing Shoulder Pads season 1 streams on Adult Swim (August 17, 2025) and on HBO Max (August 18, 2025).