  • home icon
  • Shows
  • Women Wearing Shoulder Pads season 1 release date, cast details, where to watch, episode count, and other updates so far

Women Wearing Shoulder Pads season 1 release date, cast details, where to watch, episode count, and other updates so far

By Rajan Bhattacharya
Modified Aug 16, 2025 09:07 GMT
Women Wearing Shoulder Pads season 1
Women Wearing Shoulder Pads season 1 (Image via Adult Swim)

Women Wearing Shoulder Pads season 1 is about to make history as Adult Swim’s first Spanish-language original show. This stop-motion animated comedy, created by Gonzalo Córdova (known for Tuca & Bertie), will premiere on August 17, 2025, at midnight ET/PT. Episodes will be live on Adult Swim. One can also stream the following day on HBO Max with subtitles.

Ad

The story takes place in Quito, Ecuador, in the 1980s. A wealthy Spanish woman named Marioneta gets caught up in one of the craziest schemes ever: breeding giant guinea pigs to make money. At first, it seems like a silly business idea, but things quickly go off the rails and turn into a mess akin to a soap opera. There will be a lot of shoulder pads, camp, and color.

When does Women Wearing Shoulder Pads season 1 come out? Release time for all major time zones

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The series debuts on Adult Swim on August 17, 2025, at midnight ET/PT. For global fans, that means tuning in at different hours depending on your location. Luckily, HBO Max will have episodes available the next day with subtitles.

Time Zone

Release Day & Date

Release Time

Eastern Time (ET, US)

Monday, August 18, 2025

12:00 am

Pacific Time (PT, US)

Monday, August 18, 2025

12:00 am

Central Time (CT, US)

Sunday, August 17, 2025

11:00 pm

British Summer Time (BST, UK)

Monday, August 18, 2025

5:00 am

Central European Time (CET)

Monday, August 18, 2025

6:00 am

India Standard Time (IST)

Monday, August 18, 2025

9:30 am

Japan Standard Time (JST)

Monday, August 18, 2025

1:00 pm

Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST)

Monday, August 18, 2025

2:00 pm

Ad

Women Wearing Shoulder Pads season 1 will start on Adult Swim on August 17, 2025, at midnight ET/PT. The episodes will be available the next day on HBO Max, with English-language subtitles. HBO Max subscription plans start at $9.99 a month (with ads) or $15.99 a month (no ads), so anyone in the world can watch it.

How many episodes are there in Women Wearing Shoulder Pads season 1?

Women Wearing Shoulder Pads season 1 (Image via Adult Swim)
Women Wearing Shoulder Pads season 1 (Image via Adult Swim)

Women Wearing Shoulder Pads season 1 will feature a total of 8 episodes. The show officially begins on August 18, 2025, when the first episode airs on HBO Max, a day after it airs on Adult Swim. Each episode continues Marioneta's crazy adventures in Quito, Ecuador, in the 1980s. It combines comedy, soap opera drama, and strange stories, making it a new addition to Adult Swim's lineup.

Ad

Cast and crew of Women Wearing Shoulder Pads season 1

Women Wearing Shoulder Pads stars Pepa Pallarès, Gabriela Cartol, Kerygma Flores, and Nina Torres, who give voice to the strange characters. Gonzalo Cordova, who is known for Tuca & Bertie, created the series, and Ana Coronilla directed it.

The show was made by the Cinema Fantasma studio in Mexico City. It combines stop-motion art with bold storytelling, taking cues from Pedro Almodóvar and Douglas Sirk for a colorful, melodramatic style.

Ad

Major events to expect from Women Wearing Shoulder Pads season 1

Women Wearing Shoulder Pads (Image via Adult Swim)
Women Wearing Shoulder Pads (Image via Adult Swim)

Marioneta’s arrival in Quito: The season starts with Marioneta, a rich woman from Spain, making a big entrance into Ecuador. What did she want? To make a business empire out of huge guinea pigs. It's silly, but it sets the stage for the crazy story that follows.

Ad

The cuy-breeding business takes off: As Marioneta tries to breed guinea pigs, the show looks at where this idea comes from culturally while taking it to crazy new levels. Viewers can compare it to a soap opera drama mixed with a strange comedy, where guinea pigs can even show up in bullrings.

Conflicts with the women of Quito: Marioneta meets a group of strong Ecuadorian women, each with her own quirks, problems, and goals. The emotional and comedic part of the show is made up of their fights, friendships, and personal problems.

Ad

Women Wearing Shoulder Pads season 1 streams on Adult Swim (August 17, 2025) and on HBO Max (August 18, 2025).

About the author
Rajan Bhattacharya

Rajan Bhattacharya

Rajan is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda with previous experience of 6 years in writing about the genre. While he has a Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, it was his passion for the domain that led him to pursue a career in the field. He firmly believes that research is key when reporting on any topic, and glances through a wide array of articles to produce informative and accurate content.

Rajan admires Robert Downey Jr., Bob Dylan, and John Mayer since he feels they are the best at their trade. He is passionate about music and has had the opportunity to interact with popular Bollywood music directors A. R. Rahman, Pritam and Vishal-Sekhar.

If he could go back in time, he would jump at the opportunity to be part of Coldplay's hit track, 'A Sky Full of Stars.'

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rajan Bhattacharya
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications