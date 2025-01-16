XO Kitty season 2 ending explained: Do Kitty and Min Ho end up together?

All eight episodes of XO Kitty season 2 were released on Netflix on Thursday, January 16, 2025. The latest season of the show is packed with drama, betrayal, breakups, and revelations.

At its heart, XO Kitty season 2 revolves around family and romance. However, as seen at the end of season 1, Kitty's luck in love has never been good. Did the new season change that? Debatably. In the beginning of season 2, Kitty wrestles with her feelings for Yuri, but she finds herself drawn to Min Ho towards the end.

In the previous season, although Min Ho had confessed his love for Kitty, she turned him down. However, in this season, Kitty rushes to tell him about her feelings only to realize that it may be too late. Faced with the possibility that Min Ho has moved on, Kitty hesitates to share her feelings.

Nevertheless, she spontaneously asks him if she could join him and his family on their world tour to which Min Ho agrees. So, while Kitty and Min Ho do not end up together, there is still a chance for future romance.

Kitty and Min Ho do not end up together in XO Kitty season 2

Kitty and Min Ho are not end game in XO Kitty season 2 ( Image via Tudum/Netflix)

As mentioned earlier, Kitty Song Covey and Min Ho Kang do not end up together by the end of XO Kitty season 2. However, this does not necessarily mean the end for the pair as they may still have feelings for each other.

While Kitty fails to express her feelings to Min Ho, she does ask if she could join him on his family's music tour.

Besides, thanks to the funding raised by Min Ho's father for KISS, Kitty's scholarship has been renewed, which hints her return to the institute next year.

Dae does not win the Moon's Young Talent Showcase in XO Kitty season 2

Dae fails to secure the chance to open for Joon Ho's music tour (Image via Tudum/Netflix)

Despite Stella's (Min ho's girlfriend) attempts to disrupt the performances during the Moon's Young Talent Showcase, many participants rise above the challenges. While Eunice encounters a major setback with her broken heels at the beginning of her performance, she does well.

Dae too faces difficulties when his backup dancers fall ill, which leads his friends, Kitty, Min Ho, Yuri, and others to step in and support him. When the results are announced, Eunice wins, and Dae, while having performed well himself, expresses happiness for her success.

Juliana finds love in Praveena

Julianna and Praveena find each other in XO Kitty season 2 after both their romantic lives take a hit (Image via Tudum/Netflix)

Midway through XO Kitty season 2, Juliana is devastated when she discovers that her girlfriend, Yuri has kissed Kitty. They part ways only for Yuri to realize her mistake. She attempts to make amends, but to no avail. Juliana appears to have moved on, yet Yuri feels hopeful when Juliana likes one of her pictures on Instagram.

However, the two ultimately do not reconcile. In the finale of XO Kitty season 2, it is revealed that after the breakup, Yuri bonded with Praveena, who had previously shown interest in Kitty, and the two started dating.

All episodes of XO Kitty season 2 are streaming on Netflix.

