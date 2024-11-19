Yellowjackets season 3: Release date, trailer, cast, and everything we know so far

Yellowjackets season 3 is all set to arrive early in 2025, and after some anticipation, we finally have a launch date for the hit Showtime drama's third season.

As announced with the latest teaser, Yellowjackets season 3 will premiere with two episodes on February 14, 2024, on Paramount+ and Paramount+ with SHOWTIME. It will also premiere on Showtime network two days later on February 16, Sunday.

The tense ending of the nine-episode season 2 left behind a lot of questions and a lot of mysteries to be solved. The third season is expected to pick up right from where the second one left and take viewers across the mysterious webs the show has woven over the two seasons.

The teaser released for this announcement does not give a glimpse at the story and is only 15 seconds long. It does make a clever cannibal joke, however, reminding us of the dark humor that often persisted in this very gritty drama that dealt with survival and trauma.

Yellowjackets season 3 will also feature Hilary Swank in a new role, perhaps trying to fill in the void left by Juliette Lewis, who will not be appearing this season.

What to expect from Yellowjackets season 3?

What we can expect from the third season of the show is the group's ultimate venture into the wilderness as cannibals. The second season already showed the initiation of the process, but the girls did not have to survive in the wilderness till then.

But the ending of the second season ensured that the group had no shelter going into the next set of episodes. This means that, alongside the cannibalism, the group will also have to get used to living in the harsh, cold forest.

As for the present timeline, things ended on a very negative note too. The last episode of the second season saw Natalie (Lewis) accidentally dying from a lethal dose from her friend. So, at this point, things are quite messed up in both the timelines and the girls will have to figure things out in both contexts.

There may be more new characters introduced in the present-day timeline as not all the survivors were introduced in the first two seasons.

Who is in the cast of Yellowjackets season 3?

Most of the cast members from season 2, barring the ones who have died in either timeline, are expected to return for the third season. Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Lauren Ambrose, Simone Kessell, Warren Kole, and Sarah Desjardins will all return as the adults, alongside Elijah Wood.

Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson, Kevin Alves, and Steven Krueger will also return as the younger counterparts stuck in the forest.

Many other recurring cast members will also join back for season 3. Hilary Swank is the biggest name added to the cast list in the new season. Joel McHale will also reportedly join the new season.

More details about the casting are expected to be announced soon.

When can I watch Yellowjackets season 3?

Yellowjackets season 3 will first be available for streaming on Paramount+ and Paramount+ with SHOWTIME on February 14, 2025. Two episodes will reportedly premiere together, followed by weekly episodes, as we have seen in the previous seasons.

The television premiere for the episodes will be on Sunday, February 16, 2025.

Stay tuned for more updates on Yellowjackets season 3.

