"You can’t afford to be picky"- When Emma Myers shed light on her bold approach to auditions

Emma Myers is arguably one of the most talented young actors out there at this moment, and despite being only 22, Myers has achieved significant popularity that goes beyond just television. Of course, her shot to stardom was a direct result of starring in Netflix's Wednesday, but she has also worked significantly beyond the acclaimed series.

If one were to see Emma Myers' filmography, she has worked in many shows and movies that are not universally recognized. But those built the stairs that eventually took her to the top. She revealed in an interview with 1883 Magazine in 2023 how she never tried to be picky when taking up any project. She said:

"Well, when you’re early on in your career you don’t really get to decide what roles you get to go out for. You can’t afford to be picky with jobs unfortunately, so you end up auditioning for any jobs that come your way, even if it’s something you don’t want to be doing. You can’t turn down opportunities because you don’t really have any notoriety yet. I got lucky with my jobs, though! I never had to do any work that I wasn’t excited about."

She added:

"I have enjoyed every job I’ve had thus far, which is actually kind of a blessing. There are times when you audition for things that you really want and you don’t get, but later on, realize it’s actually a good thing you didn’t get that job because it would have gotten in the way of another opportunity. I’ve enjoyed my career path!"

In this same interview, Emma Myers further shed light on the culmination of her hard work- the audition for Wednesday.

"It wasn’t really me debating whether or not I should audition"- Emma Myers opens up about her audition for Wednesday

Being part of something like Wednesday, a big-budget production that also has a big legacy behind it, is indeed life-changing for any actor. Emma Myers spoke about this with utmost honesty and made it clear how much it meant to her.

After talking about her own approach to auditioning, where she took and tried every role she could, she opened up about the audition for Wednesday, which effectively changed her career graph for the better. She said:

"Well, you don’t really turn down a Tim Burton audition! I wasn’t turning down any audition at that point, especially a Tim Burton audition, you just don’t pass that up. So, it wasn’t really me debating whether or not I should audition or something specific drawing me to it. It’s Tim Burton.. It’s The Addams Family! So you are kind of desperate to be a part of it."

She further delved into the audition process, saying:

"You’d audition, and then it would be silent, then you’d audition again, and it would be silent again. You’d go in for a callback, and then more silence. It was a lot of waiting and a lot of hoping. It was a long four-month process, but it was totally worth it."

Emma Myers' hard work paid off when she became part of the star-studded Wednesday. The series is also set to soon return with a second season. Myers is also the lead in A Good Girl's Guide to Murder, which will also return with a second season on Netflix. The actress will also be seen in A Minecraft Movie, which premieres later this year.

