Young Sheldon season 7: How George Sr.'s death transforms his misunderstood character on 'The Big Bang Theory'

Young Sheldon season 7 has finally delivered its long-awaited tragedy in the penultimate episode of the series that aired on May 9, 2024. The Cooper family received the devastating news of George Cooper's heart attack and passing from his colleagues. It was established in the parent show The Big Bang Theory that Sheldon lost his father at the age of 14, and the moment devastated the fans as well.

What makes George Cooper's death more heartbreaking is the reveal that he never cheated on Mary Cooper, as was repeatedly established in The Big Bang Theory. George's infidelity was a misunderstanding on Sheldon's part, who could not recognize his mother in a blonde wig, and assumed that his father was having an affair with a blonde lady.

Young Sheldon season 7 would complete the coming-of-age saga of the iconic character from the famed sitcom The Big Bang Theory. The two-parter finale of the series will air back to back on May 16, 2024.

The misunderstood George Sr. has been redeemed in Young Sheldon season 7

Lance Barber as George and Zoe Perry as Mary Cooper (Image via @Young Sheldon/Facebook)

Before killing off the Cooper family patriarch, Young Sheldon season 7 managed to sanitize his character of infidelity. This storyline of infidelity had already been established in The Big Bang Theory. In the show, Sheldon explains his habit of knocking three times before entering a room.

He had once walked into his father's room without knocking, only to find the latter committing infidelity with a strange blonde woman. This moment traumatized Sheldon, who lost respect for his father for cheating on his deeply religious mother.

But in Young Sheldon season 7 episode 4, it was revealed that George Sr. never cheated on Mary. The strange blonde woman with him was Mary herself in a blonde wig. This revelation makes the moment of his death, and the tainted relationship with Sheldon, even more heartbreaking.

Young Sheldon season 7 delivered the long-awaited tragedy before the finale

Lance Barber as George Cooper (Image via @Young Sheldon/Facebook)

Young Sheldon season 7 finally completed the mythology of Sheldon's father, by delivering a heartbreaking moment of his death. It was well established that Sheldon's father died when he was 14, and the fans were expecting the news of his death. But the way that scene was played out made everyone, including the cast and showrunners emotional.

Executive Producer Steve Holland in an interview with Variety said,

“The way we brought this show to an end here, it’s emotional. I was emotional doing it. It’s emotional for the characters. It’s emotional watching it back.”

In the final moments of George Cooper, he had a tender moment with his older son Georgie, who admonishes him for being reckless while fixing the roof. George had received the letter of his dream job as a football coach at Houston's Rice University, which would require a family move.

On the tragic day, he goes off to work with a promise of returning on time for the family photo shoot. Instead, his colleagues show up at Cooper's house front door, bringing the news of his passing due to a sudden heart attack. The news left the family devastated and shocked.

A speechless Sheldon sat on a chair with a blank look on his face, while staring into oblivion. The shock and regret of not spending enough time with his father was evident in his expression.

With this beautiful played-out scene Young Sheldon season 7 not only completed George Cooper's arc but also redeemed his misunderstood character, that was the butt of many jokes throughout The Big Bang Theory.

Final Thoughts

Young Sheldon season 7 has succeeded in setting the stage for a heartbreaking and simultaneously heartwarming finale for the beloved spin-off series. The two-part finale that will air on May 16, 2024, on CBS, will also feature Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik.

The Cooper family story will continue with another spin-off series called Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage, which is set to release on September 1, 2024.

Young Sheldon season 7 is available to stream with a Paramount+ subscription.

