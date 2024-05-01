5 Best Nike x Jordan "Military Blue" sneakers of all time

The Nike x Jordan "Military Blue" sneakers have become a prominent icon in the world of athletic footwear. Since its debut in 1989, the "Military Blue" colorway of the Air Jordan 4 has made a significant impact with its striking blue accents and sleek design. Since then, these Nike x Jordan "Military Blue" sneakers have seen several re-releases, each maintaining the allure that captivated fans decades ago.

From the classic courts to the golf greens, the "Military Blue" has not only been a style statement but also a testament to the enduring legacy of the Jordan brand. This article explores five of the best iterations of this beloved Nike x Jordan "Military Blue" sneakers, highlighting their unique features and the reasons behind their lasting popularity.

Disclaimer: This article reflects only the writer's opinions. Please tell us if we missed anything in the comments.

Best Nike x Jordan "Military Blue" sneakers of all time

1) Air Jordan 4 "Military Blue" OG (1989)

Air Jordan 4 "Military Blue" OG (1989) (Image via Jordan)

The Air Jordan 4 "Military Blue" OG, released in 1989, is a cornerstone of the Jordan brand. It features a classic silhouette and a blue and white colorway that set a high standard for aesthetic appeal in athletic footwear. Nike's website highlights this model as a pioneering design that combines comfort with a timeless style.

These Nike x Jordan "Military Blue" sneakers are typically available on resale platforms like StockX and eBay, where prices can range from $800 to $2000 depending on the condition and size.

Pros of this model include its iconic design and collector's value. However, the high cost and potential difficulty in finding them in good condition are notable cons.

2) Air Jordan 4 "Military Blue" (2006 and 2012 Re-releases)

Air Jordan 4 "Military Blue" (2006 and 2012 Re-releases) (Image via Stockx)

The 2006 and 2012 re-releases of the Air Jordan 4 "Military Blue" brought this beloved colorway back into circulation with updated materials while maintaining the original design's charm. According to brand descriptions, these versions improved upon the OG's comfort and durability features.

These Nike x Jordan "Military Blue" sneakers are also primarily found on resale platforms like GOAT, StockX, and eBay, with prices usually falling between $250 to $600.

The main advantages of these releases are their enhanced material quality and more accessible price points. However, the cons include the fact that they are not the original 1989 release, which might matter to purist collectors, and potential variability in resale prices based on availability.

3) Air Jordan 4 "Military Blue" Golf (2021)

Air Jordan 4 "Military Blue" Golf (2021) (Image via Stockx)

The 2021 Air Jordan 4 "Military Blue" Golf shoe adapts the iconic design for golf enthusiasts, maintaining the classic "Military Blue" aesthetic. Brand descriptions on Nike’s website emphasize this model's suitability for the golf course, featuring golf-specific enhancements such as added grip and waterproofing to handle the unique challenges of the sport.

These Nike x Jordan "Military Blue" sneakers are available through Nike’s official channels and secondary markets like StockX, with prices ranging approximately from $270 to $650.

The primary advantage of this golf shoe version is its specialized functionality for golfers combined with the iconic Jordan design. However, the cons include a higher price point and a design that may not be as versatile for everyday wear.

4) Air Jordan 4 "Military Blue" Retro (2024)

Air Jordan 4 "Military Blue" Retro (2024) (Image via Stockx)

The Air Jordan 4 "Military Blue" Retro, set for release in 2024, continues to celebrate the original design but with modern enhancements. According to Nike, this latest iteration incorporates advanced manufacturing techniques to improve comfort and durability, making it suitable for both new enthusiasts and longtime collectors.

This Nike x Jordan "Military Blue" sneaker will be available on Nike’s SNKRS app and select retailers with an expected price range of around $200 to $250.

The pros of this sneaker include its blend of classic style with modern technology and generally more accessible pricing compared to original vintage releases. A potential con is that, as a newer release, it may not initially have the same collector's value as the OG 1989 model.

5) Levi’s x Air Jordan 4 Retro “Denim” (2018)

Levi’s x Air Jordan 4 Retro “Denim” (2018) (Image via Crepdogcrew)

The 2018 Levi’s x Air Jordan 4 Retro “Denim” collaboration stands out for its innovative use of denim. This material is traditionally reserved for fashion and was ingeniously integrated into the Jordan 4's classic basketball silhouette. This model echoes the creative spirit seen in the "Military Blue" releases by pushing the boundaries of typical sneaker materials.

These Nike x Jordan "Military Blue" sneakers are available on resale platforms such as StockX, GOAT, and eBay, prices for this expensive sneaker can range from $400 to over $1000, depending on size and condition.

The pros of this collaboration include its unique aesthetic appeal and the sturdy, distinctive denim material. However, the cons are its higher resale price and the fact that the denim material may not appeal to all sneaker enthusiasts looking for more traditional sneaker fabrics.

Nike x Jordan "Military Blue" sneakers continue to command attention and admiration within the sneaker community, decades after their initial release. Each iteration, from the original 1989 release to the innovative 2024 retro, showcases the enduring appeal and adaptability of the "Military Blue" design.

These Nike sneakers not only reflect the rich history and evolution of the Jordan brand but also illustrate how classic elements can be seamlessly integrated into modern enhancements to meet contemporary needs. Whether for the basketball court, the golf course, or everyday fashion, the "Military Blue" sneakers remain a coveted symbol of style, performance, and collector's pride. As they evolve, these sneakers persist as a beloved staple, proving that some icons only get better with time.