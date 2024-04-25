7 Best dressed athletes at Laureus World Sports Awards 2024

On April 22, the prestigious Laureus World Sports Awards was organized at Palacio de Cibeles, Spain. On the night of the event, a gamut of athletes from different sports joined the award ceremony, making it a star-studded evening.

Aitana Bonmati, the Spanish footballer, created history by winning the Sportswoman of the Year award. She joined her other teammates and received another award for the Spanish football team. On the other hand, Tennis star Novak Djokovic won the Sportsman of the Year award, as he posed with his wife Jelena Ristic on the red carpet.

The gymnast Simone Biles joined award-winning athletes for the Comeback of the Year award. Meanwhile, Real Madrid's star player Jude Bellingham bagged the Breakthrough of the Year award.

Disclaimer: The article reflects the writer's opinion. We might have missed a few names from the list. Let us know about them in the comment section below.

Some of the best-dressed celebrities at the Laureus World Sports Awards 2024

Athletes like Lindsey Vonn, Ivana Andres, Jude Bellingham, and others turned heads at the award ceremony with their outfits for the night. Some of the best-dressed celebrities from the Laureus World Sports Awards are listed below.

1) Arisa Trew

Arisa Trew, the 14-year-old skater, won the Sportsperson of the Year award at the Laureus World Sports Awards ceremony. With this, she became the first Australian to bag this award. Recently, she created a record as the first woman to land a 720.

In the Laureus World Sports Awards 2024, she opted for a pink and white palette. On the red carpet, the athlete posed with her skateboard, accentuating her playful nature.

Her strapless ensemble was structured in a snuggish fit, incorporating the bodice on the top and a pleated bottom. She paired this with matching high-top sneakers in pink and white and accessorized with slender neckpieces and rings.

2) Lindsey Vonn

Lindsey Vonn, a renowned name in the skiing realm, with three Olympic gold medals, presented the Sportswoman of the Year award to Aitana Bonmati, along with Usain Bolt.

For the award show, she embraced a pastel pink full-length gown. The dress was designed with a solid pink inner garment, which was layered with a sparkling netted full-sleeve gown.

She paired the ensemble with pointy-toe shoes and a pink clutch. She finished off the look with a golden watch and some rings, opting to leave her hair down in natural-looking waves.

3) Aitana Bonmati

Midfielder Aitana Bonmati bagged the title of Sports Woman of the Year. The Golden Boot winner at the FIFA World Cup, the 26-year-old Spanish footballer attended the evening in a rust-colored ensemble.

Show - Laureus World Sports Awards Madrid 2024 (Photo by Pablo Cuadra/Getty Images for Laureus)

The footballer posed on the red carpet holding the Laureus World Sports Award. She was seen in a strapless ruched dress with a knot design at the center and pleats cascading down.

She paired a black shoe with the outfit and styled her hair in a low bun. The sleek necklace and the earrings added glam to the ensemble, while her kohled eyes were complimented by a pink lip shade.

4) Jude Bellingham

Red Carpet Arrivals - Laureus World Sports Awards Madrid 2024 (Photo by Patricia J. Garcinuno/Getty Images for Laureus)

Jude Bellingham, the 20-year-old Real Madrid midfielder, won the Breakthrough of the Year award.

For the Laureus World Sports Awards, he was seen in a black buttoned blazer and trousers. Underneath the blazer, he wore a white shirt with black motifs. To add a dash of elegance to the look, the footballer opted for a chain on the lapel of the blazer.

5) Luciana Aymar

The Argentine field hockey player Luciana Aymar joined others at the Laureus World Sports Award show, wearing a black tulle dress. The 46-year-old athlete turned quite a few heads in the corset-patterned ensemble with an asymmetric tulle skirt and lace detailing.

She added a pointy-toe black heel with a sparkling bow embellishment to finish off the look.

6) Ivana Andres

Red Carpet Arrivals - Laureus World Sports Awards Madrid 2024

Ivana Andres received the Team of the Year award along with her teammates Aitana Bonmati and Salma Paralluelo.

For the evening, she picked a black sleeveless full-length dress with a carved patterned design at the center. She kept her hair side swept and adorned some silver jewelry to complement the look.

7) Novak Djokovic

Winners Walk - Laureus World Sports Awards Madrid 2024 (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images for Laureus)

24th-time grand slam winner, Novak Djokovic bagged the title of Sportsman of the Year, which was presented to him by the Super Bowl star Tom Brady. For the occasion, Djokovic was seen in a classic black suit with a white shirt underneath.

He finished off the look with a bow tie, a pair of black boots, and a sports watch.

There are several others who also stunned with their outfits at the red carpet event. Garbine Muguruza, the Spanish tennis player, posed on the red carpet in a purple gown, with her fiance by her side. Former tennis player Martina Navratilova opted to highlight her blonde hair by pairing it with a sparkling black ensemble.

Other A-listers in attendance at the event included Paula Echevarria, Ana Moya, Gemma Pinto, and others joined the event.

