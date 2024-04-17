Adidas, the sportswear giant, is reuniting with Nigo's Japanese fashion label, BAPE, to launch a brand new sneaker model, namely the adidas N BAPE. The duo marked their 20th anniversary in 2023, and are now continuing the collaboration to launch yet another silhouette.

The latest collaborative design, adidas N BAPE, will be released in two colorways, including the 1st Camo Green and the 1st Camo Yellow. This is BAPE's second collaboration in the year 2024, having released the Stan Smith BAPE "ABC Camo" on February 6, 2024.

The shoe has been released by Adidas on the CONFIRMED app on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, for $150. It can only be availed via the lottery system, and those interested can mark their entries before Saturday, April 20, 2024, 7 pm GMT. A limited quantity of shoes will later be released via the official e-commerce site of BAPE and offline Adidas and A Bathing Ape stores.

Adidas and A Bathing Ape began their collaborative journey back in 2003 with the launch of 'Super Ape Star' sneaker silhouette, which won over the hearts of multiple sneakerheads and streetwear enthusiasts. Since then, the duo has continued to release more sneaker iterations for their fans.

As mentioned before, the latest sneaker model, i.e. the adidas N BAPE sneaker, will be released in two makeovers, 1st Camo Green and 1st Camo Yellow. The sneaker model adopts its design from the 1998 skate shoe model, LAWSUIT. The 1st Camo colorway has been inspired by BAPE's first original original camo from 1996.

The brand introduced the sneaker model as follows:

"Exuding effortless city style, the silhouette itself boasts a 2000s inspired look. Conceptualized as a true celebration of the enduring collaboration between BAPE® and Adidas, no detail has been overlooked."

The collaborative adidas N BAPE sneakers symbolizes the street culture of the 2000s and comes with 1st Camo sock liners and lining. It is constructed out of suede material uppers and rubber outsoles. Furthermore, it boasts the iconic contrast stitched 3-stripes to add the characteristics of the "LAWSUIT" silhouette.

The Nigo-founded Japanese brand has also added its distinguished Ape Head logo debossed on the lateral quarter of the shoe, which also features a BAPE STA logo seamlessly embroidered in white on the heel.

More collaborative details are added with the white Trefoil logo debossed on the tongue and co-branded silver eyelets.

All the adidas N BAPE sneakers will be accompanied by a leather key chain and three pairs of laces. These laces will include two throwback 'fat' laces - one in white and the other in a 1ST Camo color, and a regular width white laces pair. To make the collaboration even more special, the box has custom co-branding details and a blue mesh bag.

Alongside the two 1st Camo colorways, A Bathing Ape stores will also include a limited edition third colorway exclusively, i.e. Black Line Camo. This sneaker will have a compact design and details like a gold Ape head, Trefoil logo, and black suede uppers.

