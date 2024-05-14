7 Best Lululemon sports bras to avail in 2024

Lululemon sports bras are perfect for any workout routine. With supportive and comfortable Lululemon sports bras, one can move freely and confidently while working out. Whether it's hitting the gym, going for a run, practicing yoga, or playing any sport, Lululemon is a popular brand for athletic wear.

Lululemon sports bras are versatile enough to handle both high-impact activities like running and basketball, and low-impact activities like yoga. The brand offers a wide range of sizes to ensure a perfect fit for everyone.

Whether one has a small chest or a larger bust, one will be able to find a supportive and comfortable sports bra from Lululemon. Here are the seven best Lululemon sports bras listed below for different workout options.

Disclaimer: This article purely reflects the writer's opinion. We might have missed a few products. Please let us know in the comments.

7 must buy Lululemon sports bras

Lululemon sports bras are available for both high-impact and low-impact workout activities. The compiled list below has a variety of options from high support to low support levels.

Energy Longline High Impact Bra For Running

Envital Bra Medium Support High Impact Bra For Running

Flow Y Bra Nulu Low Impact Bra For Yoga

Free to Be Bra Low Impact Bra For Yoga

Anew Bra Low Impact Bra For Yoga

Like A Cloud Longline Low Impact Bra For Yoga

Run Times High Impact Bra For Running

1) Energy Longline High Impact Bra For Running

Energy Longline High Impact Bra For Running (Image via Lululemon)

Energy Longline High Impact Bra For Running can be used for running as well as other high-impact sports like basketball and trekking. Energy Longline Bra could be a good option for running. It features sweat-wicking, four-way stretch fabric that's breathable and feels cool to the touch. It also has Lycra fiber for a balance of stretch and support.

Price: $58 on Lululemon's official website.

2) Envital Bra High Impact Bra For Running

Envital Bra High Impact Bra For Running (Image via Lululemon)

This bra can be worn during high-impact workout activities like HIIT or playing basketball along with running. It is a v-neck cross-back bra and is ideal for heavy training sessions. The fabric is sweat-wicking and prevents sweat from accumulating in one place during an intensive workout session.

It is quick-drying and is made out of 100 percent polyester, which is recycled. The cross-back straps allow individuals to move around freely with a full range of movements.

Price: $48 on Lululemon's official website

3) Flow Y Bra Nulu Low Impact Bra For Yoga

Flow Y Bra Nulu Low Impact Bra For Yoga (Image via Lululemon)

Lululemon's Flow Y Bra Nulu is designed for low-impact workouts like yoga with its buttery-soft, lightweight Nulu fabric and minimal seams. It provides a comfortable, barely-there feel with four-way stretch, sweat-wicking breathability, and Lycra for shape retention.

Price: $48 on Lululemon's official website

4) Free to Be Bra Low Impact Bra For Yoga

Lululemon sports bras- Free to Be Bra Low Impact Bra For Yoga (Image via Lululemon)

Lululemon's Free to Be Bra is designed for low-impact activities like yoga. This strappy, open-back bra provides light support for A and B cup sizes. It's made for movement with a focus on comfort and breathability to keep one feeling good throughout the practice.

Price: $48 on Lululemon's official website

5) Anew Bra Low Impact Bra For Yoga

Anew Bra Low Impact Bra For Yoga (Image via Lululemon)

Lululemon's Anew Bra is designed for maximum comfort and breathability during yoga practice. The sweat-wicking, four-way stretch fabric moves freely, while strategically placed mesh panels allow for cool ventilation. It's like wearing a breath of fresh air, ensuring one stays comfortable and focused on the poses, not overheating.

$58 on Lululemon's official website

6) Like A Cloud Longline Low Impact Bra For Yoga

Lululemon sports bras- Like A Cloud Longline Low Impact Bra For Yoga (Image via Lululemon)

Lululemon's Like a Cloud Longline Bra lives up to its name with unbelievably soft, cushioned cups and smooth fabric. Designed for low-impact workouts like yoga, it offers gentle support while keeping you supremely comfortable. This bra is so cozy, that one might just find wearing it all day long, not just for your practice.

Price: $68 on Lululemon's official website

7) Run Times High Impact Bra For Running

Lululemon sports bras- Run Times High Impact Bra For Running (Image via Lululemon)

Lululemon's Run Times Bra offers high-impact support to keep one comfortable and confident on every run. Molded cups and adjustable straps provide a secure, locked-in feel, minimizing bounce. Made with sweat-wicking material, this bra is built to go the distance, keeping one cool and focused on the miles.

Price: $68 on Lululemon's official website

With a variety of styles and support levels to choose from, Lululemon offers the perfect sports bra for every workout need. Whether one is a runner, yogi, or gym enthusiast, Lululemon sports bras have an impact level for each activity and personal preferences for comfort and support.