7 Best white Nike Air Jordan sneakers of 2024 

Nike Air Jordan sneakers have a lot of influence in current times. The Air Jordans were created in the 1980s when Michael Jordan, the basketball legend, partnered with the brand, Nike. Since then, they have become a benchmark of style and athleticism, and hold cultural significance.

Nike Air Jordan sneakers have had many legendary models produced under the banner. This year, in 2024, Nike will be celebrating the brand's legacy by introducing a white Air Jordan lineup that showcases the balance of tradition and modernity.

This line of sneakers introduces new materials, colorways, and collaborations. They promise to be in touch with its roots of excellence and innovation. Let's get into the list of the best white Nike Air Jordan sneakers of 2024.

Disclaimer: This article reflects only the writer's opinions. Please tell us if we missed anything in the comments.

Best white Nike Air Jordan sneakers

1) Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Denim"

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Denim" (Image via Nike)

These sneakers are a fresh take on style with its Summit White/Obsidian-Summit White-Gum Medium Brown colorway. Nike, on its website, describes this sneaker as "ideal for making a fashion statement during the summer".

This model has a vivid denim material that offers a different look from typical basketball sneakers. It also has a classic Air Sole unit that promises to provide comfort for day-to-day wear.

It features a mix of genuine and synthetic leather, a combination that promises durability and comfort. Available on the official website, this Nike Air Jordan sneaker is priced around $180.

However, the use of denim might not appeal to all sneaker enthusiasts. It could also be seen as less versatile compared to the traditional materials that are usually used in Air Jordans.

2) Air Jordan 1 Low 85 "Neutral Grey"

Air Jordan 1 Low 85 "Neutral Grey" (Image via Nike)

This is noted for its sleek design in a Summit White/Light Smoke Grey-Neutral Grey-Sail color scheme. Nike's website states that this model combines their iconic "low-cut silhouette" with modern design elements. This could potentially make it suitable for casual wear.

It also maintains the classic Nike Air cushioning for comfort. The pros include its clean and minimalistic design.

This Nike Air Jordan sneaker can also be purchased from Nike at approximately $170. On the downside, the subtle colorway might not stand out to those who prefer bold, eye-catching designs.

3) Air Jordan 3 “Quai 54”

Air Jordan 3 “Quai 54” (Image via Sneaker Bardetroit)

These sneakers are known for their vibrant appeal. It features a Summit White/Off-Noir-Game Royal-Burnt Sunrise-Sail color palette, which reflects the spirited street basketball tournament in Paris.

The brand highlights this sneaker as a staple and must-have for collectors. The advantages of this sneaker include its bold color scheme that could potentially stand out in any collection. It has a premium construction that offers to ensure durability.

It is available for purchase at Nike's official online store, for approximately $200. However, these Nike Air Jordan sneakers' distinct style may not be suitable for those who prefer subtle footwear.

4) Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Howard University"

Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Howard University" (Image via Kicks on Fire)

This pays homage to Howard University with its White/Gym Red-Midnight Navy-Neutral Grey design. According to the brand, this sneaker merges celebration with style. This is what potentially makes it a versatile choice for daily wear.

This model's benefits include a meaningful design that could resonate with Howard University alumni and supporters. It also has the classic Air cushioning that promises to provide comfort.

It can be found at Nike and Amazon storefronts, priced at about $170. One potential drawback of these Nike Air Jordan sneakers is that the specific university-themed colorway might not appeal to a broader audience.

5) Air Jordan 4 Retro "White Thunder"

Air Jordan 4 Retro "White Thunder" (Image via Sneaker Bardetroit)

This is a classic sneaker with a clean white and black color scheme. It is made to blend heritage elements with a modern twist. The brand markets this sneaker as an option for enthusiasts who appreciate a sharp contrast in their footwear.

The pros of this model are its timeless design. It is also the use of durable materials that supposedly help maintain the sneaker's premium feel.

Available through Nike, it is typically priced around $200. However, these Nike Air Jordan sneakers' classic color scheme might not appeal to those seeking more vibrant, attention-grabbing shoes.

6) Air Jordan 1 Low ‘85 “Metallic Blue”

Air Jordan 1 Low ‘85 “Metallic Blue” (Image via Veg Non Veg)

This introduces a refreshing Summit White/Navy-White colorway, which may make it suitable for various outfits and occasions. The sneakers offer a balance of classic and contemporary aesthetics. This Nike Air Jordan sneaker is described by the brand as a must-have addition to any shoe collection.

The advantages of these sneakers include its sleek design. The inclusion of Nike Air technology could potentially allow for enhanced comfort.

The sneakers are available for purchase at Nike's online store and are tagged at a price point of about $170. The downside could be its simplicity as it might not satisfy those looking for a bolder statement piece.

7) Air Jordan 1 Low SE WMNS “Metallic Silver”

Air Jordan 1 Low SE WMNS “Metallic Silver” (Image via Nike)

This is a women's exclusive Nike Air Jordan sneaker that features a Metallic Silver/Photon Dust-Wolf Grey-White color palette. The brand positions this sneaker as a glamorous addition to any wardrobe. It could be ideal for those looking to elevate their style with a touch of shimmer.

The strengths of this sneaker include its eye-catching metallic finish and a promised comfortable fit. This could make it a fashionable and practical choice.

The sneakers can be purchased through Nike, and are priced typically at $170. The main drawback could be its distinct style which might cause it to be not as versatile for everyday wear compared to other options.

The first Air Jordans, which came to the market in 1985, radically changed the footwear industry. It was a blend of design and technology. The Air Jordan 1 stood out with its bright colors and unique shape, and set a new trend in sneaker designs.

Nike's Air Jordan sneaker legacy remains strong as it rolls out its 2024 collection, and is a clear indication of the brand's long-lasting cultural impact. This collection consists of white sneakers, and the latest releases all reflect a blend of history and modernity.