Cameron Brink throws the ceremonial first pitch sporting Jack Harlow x New Balance 1906R

On May 20, WNBA rookie player Cameron Brink made headlines, as she was seen donning Jack Harlow's unreleased New Balance 1906R collaboration shoe. The 22-year-old basketball player was spotted throwing out the first pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Brink, a forward for the Los Angeles Sparks and the No. 2 WNBA Draft pick, was joined by her teammate Rickea Jackson. The purple-dressed sneakers gathered more attention from the fans, as it was the first signature sneakers of the rapper Harlow Jackson with New Balance.

The New Balance 1906R sneakers were originally launched in 2009 and Harlow chose the shoe for his signature sneakers. He became the brand ambassador of the brand in 2022 and is set to release his first signature shoes in a few days.

New Balance has confirmed that the Jack Harlow 1906R collaboration will be released in the fall. Until then, Brink's high-profile endorsement continues to generate buzz for both her and the brand.

The first signature shoe of Jack Harlow with New Balance was spotted at Cameron Brink's latest appearance

Cameron Brink became the first women's basketball endorser associated with New Balance in August 2023. This aligns with Jack Harlow's relationship with New Balance, which started in 2022 when he performed at the opening of the Track facility in Boston.

The 26-year-old singer has often been seen in several New Balance models ranging from classic 2002R to modern 500, underscoring the strong bond between these two.

At the press release of his signing with New Balance, Harlow shared,

"I have been rocking New Balance since I was a kid, so to officially join the brand in this way is really exciting. I’m excited to peek behind the curtain and work with the brand more."

On May 5, the Kentucky rapper shared the first glimpse of the signature shoe on the internet. The chunky shoe, mostly known as the dad shoes, received a unique twist with Harlow's input.

The 1906R shoe is adorned with striking pink floral patterns and lush velour, evoking a sense of nostalgia reminiscent of a day at grandma's house. The sneaker had leaked before Harlow's official preview, but its association with him was not confirmed until his post.

Set to debut this fall, the New Balance 1906R sneaker, predominantly pink and forest green with a floral print, showcases a blend of materials. It adds a unique touch to the popular model.

Harlow's affiliation with New Balance began with the brand's announcement in early 2022, where they highlighted his role in key marketing campaigns and his influence on basketball culture.

In a statement during the signing of Harlow with the brand, New Balance chief marketing officer and SVP of merchandising Chris Davis noted,

"Jack is a rising star and an authentic fan of New Balance. We could not ask for a more ideal ambassador to represent our brand. We are consistently impressed with Jack’s devoted passion for his craft and his relentless desire to improve."

Since being drafted last month, Brink has been highly visible, playing in two WNBA games, appearing on the Podcast P show to discuss Kawhi Leonard and New Balance, starring in a Skims ad, and now participating in the Dodgers' ceremonial first pitch.

