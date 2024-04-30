G-SHOCK launches New Digital Basic Step Trackers

G-SHOCK has introduced Digital Basic Step Trackers, its latest advancement in wearable technology with the launch of the GDB500 series. Known for its robust and durable watches, G-SHOCK continues to innovate by integrating fitness-tracking capabilities into its new lineup.

The "Digital Basic Step Tracker Series," also known as the Digital Basic GDB500 series, features an octagonal watch face and a streamlined design for a modern look.

The improved fitness tracking experience offered by these watches is achieved without compromising the iconic G-SHOCK ruggedness. Moreover, these sophisticated-looking timepieces are available in striking colorways including neon green, gray, black, and white, accommodating a wide range of choices.

These digital basic step trackers are accessible for purchase on the official G-SHOCK website and at a few merchants throughout the globe. Within the price range of $120 to $130, the Digital Basic GDB500 series will be a fantastic option for those searching for a robust and fashionable fitness tracker.

Explore the features of the G-SHOCK Digital Basic Step Trackers

Advanced step tracking

A motion-sensing accelerometer is a feature of every watch in the G-SHOCK Digital Basic series, enabling precise step counting to assist users in reaching their daily fitness objectives.

The device's three-tiered LCD screen makes the data easily readable. Moreover, it also encourages users to stay active and involved with their health metrics by showing daily step totals and progress toward predetermined targets.

Bluetooth connectivity

The incorporation of Bluetooth technology in the Digital Basic GDB500 series allows for automatic time syncing with a smartphone. This feature ensures that users always have the correct time and can stay connected while being on the move. It's an ideal function for those who travel frequently or want to maintain accurate time without manual adjustments.

G-SHOCK Digital Basic Step Trackers (Image via gshock website)

In keeping with the G-SHOCK heritage, the Digital Basic GDB500 series features a completely redesigned case made of glass fiber-reinforced plastic, which increases the watches' overall toughness.

By selecting this particular material, each watch is guaranteed to be lightweight and resilient to normal wear and tear. The series also has the renowned shock resistance of G-SHOCK, which further shields the watch from knocks and vibrations.

Comfort and customizability

Understanding the need for comfort, especially during physical activities, G-SHOCK has designed the Digital Basic series with an adjustable band ranging from 145 mm to 200 mm.

G-SHOCK Digital Basic Step Trackers (Image via gshock website)

This adjustability ensures a perfect fit for a wide range of wrist sizes, making the watches suitable for long wear periods. Whether exercising, working, or relaxing, the band provides a comfortable fit without compromising the style or functionality.

The G-SHOCK Digital Basic GDB500 series watches combine durability, classic style, and fitness monitoring.

Every watch has an angular shape that has been painstakingly constructed to reduce interference with the hand's back and increase comfort for the wearer during vigorous use. These watches are fashion statements in and of themselves thanks to their futuristic design and vivid color selections.

G-SHOCK Digital Basic Step Trackers (Image via gshock website)

The G-SHOCK Digital Basic GDB500 series is a remarkable addition to the world of fitness trackers, offering a unique combination of style, durability, and advanced technology.

With features like step tracking, Bluetooth connectivity, and robust construction, the Digital Basic series is poised to become a favorite among athletes and casual users looking for a reliable fitness companion in 2024.