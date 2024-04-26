How to Clean Air Jordan 1 Sneaker in 6 Easy Steps?

Air Jordan 1 sneakers are well-known for their versatility, allowing them to be worn with various looks, from streetwear to more formal attire. Their adaptability to a wide range of outfits and events has significantly boosted their appeal to sneakerheads across the globe.

Prioritizing the care and cleanliness of your Air Jordan 1s is critical to maintaining their adaptability and ensuring that they continue to enhance your style. Frequent cleaning is essential for extending their lifespan and maintaining their immaculate appearance.

If this maintenance is neglected, dirt and stains can accumulate, reducing the shoes' visual appeal and potentially causing permanent damage.

6 Steps To Clean Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

With following a few tips and tricks, one can be able to keep their Air Jordan 1s beautiful and protected for the years to come.

Step 1: Gather Materials

Sneaker cleaning materials (Image via Pexles.@Azka Nandya)

First, assemble all the materials needed to clean the Air Jordan 1 sneaker. A gentle-bristled brush, a not-strong detergent, warm water, a clean cloth, and a bowl or container where the cleaning matter will be mixed.

A gentle-bristled brush, a not-strong detergent, warm water, a clean cloth, and a bowl or container where the cleaning matter will be mixed. Having everything ready at hand makes cleaning much easier and faster.

Step 2: Remove Laces and Insoles

Laces, insoles, and any other removable parts should be the first on the list to be taken out of the sneakers while they are being cleaned.

This makes it possible to scrape the shoe’s outside as well as the inner part for a deeper cleaning. Remove and put aside the soles and laces taking care not to damage these components and do not mix when cleaning the shoes later.

Step 3: Pre-Treat Stains

Dirty Sneakers (Image via Pexels/@Allan Mas)

Examine the Air Jordan 1 sneaker for discolorations or any visible grime. In case there is a dirt or mud stain, pre-treat it with detergent water. Soft bristle brushes are the best for this as one will clean stains. Wait for a few minutes after applying this pretreatment so that it can soften the dirt before continuing to the next section.

Step 4: Clean the Exterior

Make a solution by putting a mild detergent and a small portion of warm water in a bowl or dish with water. Dunk the soft brushes with the solution into the tub then go ahead and clean every bit of the sneaker upper, midsole, and outsole.

Put some effort into the spot that has the stain and dirt buildup, and continue scrubbing until the shoes look clean.

Step 5: Rinse and Dry

To be thorough, one should scrub the Air Jordan 1 sneaker with soap and water first, then rinse them off again with clean water to get rid of any soap residue. A toweling can be used to wipe off any excess water, and then can gently pat the sneakers.

It is not advised to run them in the yard to dry. Rather, let them air dry in a well-ventilated area where no direct sunlight is coming in.

Step 6: Reassemble and Maintain

Having done all this, ensure the retro sneakers are fully dry, put back the clean insoles, and put the shoelaces in. Now look at the shoes again and apply the excess shoe polish if some spots or stains were overlooked.

Use a shoe box to store the Air Jordan 1 and try to keep them away from direct sunlight. Also, be very careful about wearing them in harsh conditions.

The above-mentioned steps provide a smart way to clean Air Jordan 1 sneakers, ensuring a long-lasting good look. Consistent caring and pinpointing every detail constitute the most important part of shoe preservation for both its durability and aesthetic look.