Kevin Durant x Nike KD 17 University Gold/Safety Orange sneakers: Features explored

The long-standing associate of Nike Inc., Kevin Durant, is gearing up for the official launch of his newly developed Nike KD 17 signature model. A few days ago, the Swoosh label revealed the official look at the upcoming basketball sneaker.

The inaugural colorway of Kevin Durant’s latest Nike KD 17 sneaker model is entirely decked in a University Gold/Safety Orange/University Blue/Black palette.

The Kevin Durant x Nike KD 17 “University Gold/Safety Orange” sneakers are marked with a selling price label of $150 per pair. These shoes will be sold via Nike’s online as well as offline sites.

Features of Kevin Durant x Nike KD 17 University Gold/Safety Orange sneakers

Here's a closer look at the sneakers (Image via Nike)

Kevin Durant is one of the few basketball players who has left an indelible impression on the sport. He sealed his position in NBA history with his pinpoint shooting and lightning-fast reflexes.

His off-court partnership with Nike, producing highly sought-after sneakers under his signature brand, is equally impressive as his on-court abilities.

Everyone in the sneaker fraternity is wondering what's next after the Nike KD 16's smashing summer release. The Nike KD 17 is now officially presented by the Swoosh label as the continuation of Kevin Durant’s sneaker line.

Although it inherits styling elements from classic Nike sneakers, the KD 17 keeps the low-top shape of its forerunner. Think about how the wavy TPU overlays on the midfoot are a nod to the Air Max Plus. In terms of marking, the iconic KD insignia can be seen on both the tongue and the heel, while the lateral heel proudly displays the Nike Swoosh.

With a Nike Air foam midsole resting on top of a long-lasting rubber outsole, the padding system guarantees both agility and support. The role of this Nike Air cushion is highlighted by the brand as:

“The bottom layer of the upper has Nike Air cushioning at the heel to add a pop in your step. We put a strong plastic piece at the forefoot to help keep you supported.”

A closer look at the tongue and heel (Image via Nike)

This debut version of Kevin Durant's model, with its gradient University Gold and Safety Orange combination, brings to mind the Air Max Plus Sunrise colorway.

The description of the latest Nike KD 17 shoes on Swoosh’s site reads:

“While Kevin Durant’s all-timer status is already cemented, his hooper soul can’t be soothed unless he’s on the court, perfecting his craft. Put in the work to be great in the KD17, a shoe for gym rats and those who insist on running it back. A forefoot Air Zoom unit enhances your first step. We combined it with Nike Air cushioning to fuel full court sprints and defensive stops that can decide games.”

Keep an eye out for the Kevin Durant x Nike KD 17 “University Gold/Safety Orange” shoes that will supposedly enter the footwear scene in the coming weeks of 2024. Kevin Durant fans and other curious readers are advised to stay in touch with Swoosh’s site for timely alerts on the arrival of these shoes.

In addition to the aforementioned iteration, the Swoosh is also expected to offer an “Aunt Pearl” variant of Durant’s newest signature model, which recently appeared on the internet.