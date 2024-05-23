Kiko Kostadinov x ASICS Gel-Quantum Zientzia “Black/Gold” sneakers: Features explored

Kiko Kostadinov x ASICS Gel-Quantum Zientzia “Black/Gold” athletic sneakers are set to impact the sneaker world significantly. This new ASICS Gel-Quantum Zientzia features a sleek “Black and Gold” colorway, perfect for runners and fashion enthusiasts.

Kostadinov, a menswear designer based in London, created the ASICS Gel collection with his singular vision. Off-track, these athletic pairs will continue to be distinct.

The Kiko Kostadinov x ASICS Gel-Quantum Zientzia “Black/Gold” sneakers are the latest addition to this successful collaboration, following the popular “Knicks” edition. The Kiko Kostadinov x ASICS Gel-Quantum Zientzia “Black/Gold” sneakers will be available at select retailers and on the official ASICS website.

Kiko Kostadinov x ASICS Gel-Quantum Zientzia “Black/Gold”: Features to explore

The Kiko Kostadinov x ASICS Gel-Quantum Zientzia “Black/Gold” sneakers feature a striking design. The black, breathable mesh upper provides comfort and ventilation. Additionally, the synthetic leather overlays add durability and structure.

The ASICS spiral logo in white on the tongue and the gold collar lining complete the stylish look. The gold side stripes add a bold contrast to enhance the running gear’s visual appeal.

With Kiko Kostadinov’s direction about this new launch, the official website of Asics states, The GEL-QUANTUM ZIENTZIA™ sneaker celebrates the international spirit of sport through unity, community, and competition. Kiko Kostadinov’s direction for this silhouette reimagines different ASICS logos and retools various shoes from our archive with modern aesthetics.

The brand further mentions,

"This sneaker features a new GEL® technology cushioning structure strategically designed at the ASICS Institute of Sport Science in Japan."

The black mesh upper lets a lot of air flow through, which keeps your feet cool on long runs. Overlays of synthetic leather provide extra support and safety.

The foam midsole, sourced from the Gel Quantum Levitrack, includes black Scutoid Gel cushioning for superior comfort and shock absorption.

Breathable mesh upper

The Kiko Kostadinov x ASICS Gel-Quantum Zientzia “Black/Gold” sneakers feature a breathable mesh upper that enhances comfort and airflow. Keeping the feet dry and cool won't be an issue anymore with this ASICS creation.

Synthetic leather overlays

Synthetic leather overlays provide added durability and support.

The brand website further mentions,

"Its scutoid shape helps create better shock absorption underfoot while helping you move more naturally in everyday scenarios."

Foam midsole with scutoid gel cushioning

The foam midsole incorporates black Scutoid Gel cushioning from the Gel Quantum Levitrack. With this foam midsole, these pairs offer excellent shock absorption and reduce the impact on joints during physical activities.

Gold side stripes and collar lining

The side stripes in golden and collar lining add a luxurious touch to the athletic pairs. These elements enhance the visual appeal and make the Kiko Kostadinov x ASICS Gel-Quantum Zientzia “Black/Gold” sneakers stand out.

The ASICS spiral logo on the tongue of the sneakers is a distinctive feature. Another notable feature is the gum rubber outsole, which provides durable traction on various surfaces. So, whether you are looking for athletic trainers or sneakers that suit different terrains and conditions, these ASICS pairs are all-in-one.

The Kiko Kostadinov and ASICS Gel-Quantum Zientzia “Black/Gold” sneakers follow the successful “Knicks” edition, offering a more refined and versatile design. While the “Knicks” edition featured a bolder color palette, the “Black/Gold” version focuses on sophistication and elegance.

