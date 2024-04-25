NB Numeric 574 "White with Nightwatch green" Vulc Shoes: Features explored

Inspired by the renowned 574 series, the NB Numeric 574 "White with Nightwatch Green" Vulc Shoes integrate a vulcanized rubber outsole specifically engineered to amplify tactile sensitivity, rendering them ideal for both skateboarding and everyday wear. Weighing in at 499 grams (17.6 oz), the NB Numeric 574 Vulc shoes merge lightweight comfort with robust materials, ensuring the sneakers are both practical and stylish.

These NB Numeric 574, as a modernized version of the original, uphold the 574 series' reputation, which gained popularity in both American urban streets and fashionable Tokyo districts in the 1990s and 2000s.

For skateboarding fans or anyone just looking for a trendy new pair of sneakers, the NB Numeric 574 "White with Nightwatch Green" Vulc Shoes are an excellent choice. With their rich heritage and modern features, these shoes are designed to impress and perform.

Available now for $90.78 exclusively on the New Balance website, these shoes offer a unique blend of style and functionality.

Features of NB Numeric 574 "White with Nightwatch green" Vulc Shoes

NB Numeric 574 "White with Nightwatch green" Vulc Shoes (Image via New Balance)

The NB Numeric 574 "White with Nightwatch green" Vulc Shoes are directly inspired by the classic 574 running shoes. The introduction of a vulcanized rubber outsole offers an exceptional board feel, crucial for performing skateboarding tricks or simply enjoying a comfortable walk.

Despite their solid construction, these New Balance shoes maintain a lightweight profile at 499 grams (17.6 oz). This guarantees that wearers won't experience any bulkiness throughout the day, making them appropriate for both active and laid-back lifestyles.

The official website of New Balance describes the sneakers as:

"A heritage-inspired skate shoe that borrows elements from the classic 574, with a vulcanized rubber outsole for great board feel."

Originating from a series that was first designed in the late 1980s and early 1990s, the NB Numeric 574 "White with Nightwatch green" Vulc Shoes carry with them a deep history of innovation.

The 'Encap' cushioning technology, a remarkable feature developed during the 574 series inception, continues to provide stability and comfort. It also highlights the brand's commitment to maintaining its heritage elements while adapting to current trends.

The NB Numeric 574 "White with Nightwatch green" Vulc Shoes provide an appealing blend of timeless aesthetics and contemporary practicality. Due to their extensive historical background, lightweight yet sturdy build, and exceptional sensitivity to the board, they embody a noteworthy advancement in the 574 series.

Whether you are a skateboarder seeking high-performance footwear or a fashion enthusiast attracted to retro-inspired trainers, these shoes are a standout option.

Exclusively offered on the New Balance website, these sneakers are not only a purchase but also a valuable investment in both superior quality and fashionable style. Every sneaker aficionado should seize the chance to possess a sneaker that has both historical significance and contemporary innovation.

To put it simply, the Numeric 574 boasts a vulcanized construction with a vaulted heel design engineered to flex upon impact. Its reinforced toe, fortified with rubber, ensures durability, while an added PU-lasting board provides enhanced step-in comfort and support beneath a molded Ortholite insert.