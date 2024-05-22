New Balance 9060 “Boston College” sneakers: Features explored

The New Balance 9060 “Boston College” training shoes are the latest tribute to the city of Boston by New Balance. The limited edition athletic running gears pay tribute to Boston College with a distinctive color scheme and design elements that embody the institution's essence.

Launched to provide superior comfort and style, the NB 9060 series quickly became a favorite among athletes. The New Balance 9060 “Boston College” trainers continue this legacy with their distinctive design and high-quality materials.

As the official website states about the New Balance 9060 series:

"The 9060 is a new expression of the refined style and innovation-led design that have made the 99X series home to some of the most iconic models in New Balance history. The 9060 reinterprets familiar elements sourced from classic 99X models with a warped sensibility inspired by the proudly futuristic, visible tech aesthetic of the Y2K era."

Available soon on New Balance's official website and select retailers, these athletic trainers are perfect for those looking to showcase their school pride in style along with athletic training sessions.

Features of the New Balance 9060 “Boston College” sneakers

Designed carefully with precision, the New Balance 9060 “Boston College” sneakers feature a light grey mesh upper with suede overlays, creating a sleek and comfortable design. Maroon undertones on the "N" branding, inner lining, and parts of the sole add a touch of school spirit.

The leather tongue and Boston College's "BC" logo stitched on top enhance the premium feel. With insoles featuring the "Eagles" inscription, these sneakers celebrate the school's mascot and pride.

Also Read: 99GINGER x New Balance 1906R sneakers: Features Explored

Premium Materials

The sneakers boast a light grey mesh upper combined with suede overlays, providing both breathability and durability.

Distinctive colorway

The New Balance 9060 “Boston College” sneakers feature maroon undertones that highlight the "N" branding on the side, the inner lining, and parts of the sole.

Leather tongue and logo

These sports trainers provide a premium feel due to their leather tongue. The "BC" logo is stitched on top of the tongue, proudly displaying the school's initials and enhancing the sneaker's aesthetic appeal.

Also Read: New Balance 574 "Magnet with sandstone" sneakers: Features explored

About the design of NB 9060, the brand website mentions:

"Sway bars, taken from the 990, are expanded and utilized throughout the entire upper for a sense of visible motion, wavy lines and scaled up proportions on a sculpted pod midsole place an exaggerated emphasis on the familiar cushioning platforms of ABZORB and SBS."

The insoles of the sneakers feature the "Eagles" inscription, celebrating Boston College's mascot. The running shoes are versatile and match many outfits.

As a special edition release, the sneakers have a unique appeal. Athletes, sneakerheads, and Boston College fans collect them due to their superior materials, unique colorway, and school-specific design.

Also Read: District Vision x New Balance FuelCell SC Elite v4 sneaker pack: Features explored

The New Balance 9060 “Boston College” athletic runners are a perfect blend of style, comfort, and heritage. Be sure to grab a pair when they become available and step into the spirit of Boston College with style and comfort.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback