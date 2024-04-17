"Yeah that’s a no from me" — Female athletes criticize Nike's latest Team USA track & field uniform

Nike's official kit for USA's track and field team for the 2024 Paris Olympics has not been well-received by athletes.

The brand unveiled the official national and federation kits for the 2024 Olympics on April 12, 2024, during the "Nike On Air" event in Paris, where 40 athletes were present. However, the sportswear brand's latest Team USA track and field uniform for women has drawn attention for allegedly being too revealing.

The uniform was criticized due to the leotard design, which features high cuts on the hips and seemingly offers insufficient coverage in the crotch area. Multiple female athletes came forward to criticize the uniform and how it is allegedly not fit to be worn during a sporting event.

Responding to CITI US Mag's post, multiple female athletes gave their views on the uniform and criticized it for allegedly being skimpy.

"Yeah that's a no from me dog," Canadian female athlete Sage Watson remarked.

Canadian female athlete Sage Watson remarked "Yeah that's a no from me" (Image via @citiusmag/Instagram)

Several other athletes commented about how allegedly impractical the uniform is.

"This mannequin is standing still and everything's showing...imagine MID FLIGHT," Two-time Paralympic silver medalist Jaleen Roberts wrote.

"That gusset is giving me anxiety," American runner Grayson Murphy said, expressing her concern.

"Im someone's mom, I can't be exposing myself in such ways. Where are the shorts?!" Two-time Paralympian Femita Ayanbeku remarked.

Nike track and field uniforms subjected to criticism by Female athletes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Some athletes also took a funny approach to react to the uniform.

"wait my hoo haa is gonna be out," American Olympian Tara David-Woodhall commented.

"I'd rather run in SHEIN," Olympic athlete Shaun Maswanganyi wrote.

"Hi @europeanwax would you like to sponsor Team USA for the upcoming Olympic Games!?" Olympic athlete Queen Harrison Claye remarked.

Fans reaction to the Nike's Team USA track and field uniforms (Image via Sportskeeda)

Katelyn Hutchison, Taliyah Brooks, Anna Cockrell, and many other female athletes also expressed their concern. On top of athletes, the general public, female entrepreneurs, female doctors, and many other women also expressed their concern with the track uniform.

However, Sinclaire Johnson, athlete and pro runner for Nike, came to the brand's defense.

"Nike included a number of us in the kit testing process and I can assure you the bottoms don't look like this on a real human," she wrote.

Sinclair Johnson defended Nike (Image via @citiusmag/Instagram)

Nike's created 50 pieces across Team USA women's and men's track and field uniforms

While revealing the latest National and Federation Kits, the Swoosh label revealed that they have partnered with 100 different federations and will support athletes across teams and individual sports. The label also promised to support individual athletes.

In their press release, Nike mentioned their uniform kits were inspired by diverse communities and distinct identities. They were also the most athlete-informed and data-driven uniform company has ever produced. They stated that the track and field kit was created with the voice of the athlete and the goal was to offer options that met athletes' choice, performance, and comfort.

"Nike designed the Paris 2024 track and field kits to offer athletes a range of silhouettes tailored for various sport disciplines, body types and sizes, prioritizing performance and maximum breathability,” John Hoke, Nike chief's Innovation officer, stated in a press release.

They also revealed they created 50 unique pieces across women's and men's track and field uniforms for multiple competition styles. This is to ensure athletes can have their choice and match their personal preferences without sacrificing comfort at the Paris Olympics.

American track and field athlete, Anna Cockrell, who participates in sprinting and hurdles, commented on the Team USA kits:

"I’ve had the opportunity to share feedback and insights that helped inform the new USATF Kit. During testing, this fit allowed me to move freely and without distraction, and I love how the look represents Team USA.”

Hoke also confirmed that athletes' insights helped the team to design garments that ensure proper fit across multiple style preferences and range of body types.

The uniforms were created using the Swoosh label's Dri-FIT ADV platform, which will help athletes remain dry, cool, and performance-ready for the summer Olympics 2024 in Paris.

