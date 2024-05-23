Nike SB Dunk Low PRM “Seattle Supersonics” sneakers: Features Explored

Celebrating the legacy of the Seattle Supersonics, the Nike SB Dunk Low PRM “Seattle Supersonics” sneakers are a thrilling new take on a timeless Nike style. This sneaker pays homage to the team's legendary 1995–2001 attire, especially the one from the 1996 NBA Finals matchup with Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.

Premium materials and distinctive colorways have long been used by the Nike SB Dunk Low PRM to produce highly sought-after sneakers. These ties to the Supersonics are a nod to the team's illustrious history and the unforgettable late 90s. Sneakerheads and basketball fans will both value this historical nod.

As the brand website mentions about the origin of Nike Dunk Low,

"Be true to your school." It was the 1985-'86 college basketball season, and Nike had the idea of putting sets of warmups and shoes together in top collegiate teams' colors. Thus, the Dunk and the College Colors Program were born.

The brand further mentions,

Popular Nike basketball shoes at the time — like the 1984 Legend, the ‘85 Terminator and the ‘85 Jordan 1 (pictured above) — all got blended together to form the Dunk. In fact, the Dunk was born on a tight deadline: It was designed, developed and shipped over a six-week span.

The Dunk Low PRM “Seattle Supersonics” sneakers will be available soon at select Nike retailers and on Nike.com.

Key Features of Nike SB Dunk Low PRM “Seattle Supersonics” Sneakers

Vibrant Color Scheme

The Nike SB Dunk Low PRM “Seattle Supersonics” sneakers arrive in a vibrant color scheme that includes fir, white, university gold, and fire red. The Supersonics' jerseys from the mid-1990s are mirrored in these hues, giving them a nostalgic and striking appearance.

Premium Materials

These sneakers are constructed from premium leather, mesh, and suede. The Nike SB Dunk Low PRM sneakers are both stylish and useful because they are made of high-quality materials that make them last and feel expensive.

Breathable Perforations

The toe box of the Nike SB Dunk Low PRM “Seattle Supersonics” sneakers features perforations that enhance breathability.

Comfortable Padded Tongue

Comfort is a key focus of the Nike SB Dunk Low PRM “Seattle Supersonics” trainers. The padded tongue provides more cushioning and ensures a snug and comfortable fit.

Striking Red and Green Suede

The base upper of the SB Dunk Low PRM “Seattle Supersonics” sneakers is made from red suede, complemented by green suede overlays.

Highlighted White Leather Swoosh

A white leather Swoosh, highlighted in university gold, adds a bold touch to the Nike SB Dunk Low PRM “Seattle Supersonics” sneakers. The sneakers come with three different colored laces.

Durable Outsole

The sneakers sit atop a white midsole and a gum rubber outsole. The Nike SB Dunk Low PRM “Seattle Supersonics” sneakers represent a fusion of style, history, and premium craftsmanship.

A must-have item, the Nike SB Dunk Low PRM "Seattle Supersonics" sneakers will soon be available at select Nike locations and possibly online. Whether on the court or the streets, these sneakers are sure to make a statement.

