Nike unveils official images of Air Jordan 1 Mid "Subway" sneakers

Nike has officially released the images of the new Air Jordan 1 Mid "Subway" sneakers, inspired by the hardworking staff of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), North America's largest public transit system. The Jordan Wings Design Program empowers high school students by involving them in sneaker design.

Over six weeks, 130 students from various cities, including Los Angeles, Chicago, and Philadelphia, collaborated with Jordan Brand's product creation team. Their challenge was to design a sneaker that represents "role models"—the local heroes in their communities.

The Air Jordan 1 Mid "Subway" sneakers will be available on May 15 in sizes for grade schoolers, preschoolers, and toddlers. Sneaker enthusiasts can purchase these exclusive shoes on nike.com, Nike House of Innovation NYC, and Nike Soho.

Air Jordan 1 Mid "Subway" Trainers' features to look for

The design of the Air Jordan 1 Mid "Subway" sneakers incorporates several thoughtful details that reflect the essence of New York's subway system. On the toe of the shoe, the phrase "Always Go Forward" is prominently featured, embodying the relentless forward motion of the city's transit staff.

The backside of the tongue carries another touching tribute with the words, "Thank You For All You Do," acknowledging the dedication of the MTA crews.

As the official Nike website states:

Visually, the sneakers capture the iconic elements of the MTA's branding. The color scheme and artistic touches resonate with the familiar visuals seen throughout the subway system, making these sneakers a true representation of New York City's urban landscape.

Students bring new creativity to the design process and instill a sense of pride and accomplishment in young designers like Oscar Chun, who compared seeing his design come to life to hearing their song on the radio for the first time.

The Jordan Brand Wings initiative, which began in 2015, plays a crucial role in this unique design process. It aims to remove barriers for young people from various backgrounds by providing them with educational opportunities in design.

About the design of the sneakers, Nike states:

The Air Jordan 1 Mid "Subway" sneakers are much more than just another stylish pair of shoes. This initiative promotes young talent and encourages community and gratitude in the fast-paced fashion and design industry. These sneakers bring inspiration, hard work, and New York City spirit to the Air Jordan line, making them a special addition.