Puma x Kidsuper announces the launch of the MB.03 capsule collection

Another collaboration of Puma x Kidsuper is gearing up to launch a capsule collection on May 9, 2024, including LaMalo Ball's MB.03 sneakers. The collection features the creative prowesses of Colm Dillane, the founder of Kidsuper.

Puma x Kidsuper MB.03 capsule collection features bubblegum pink tint predominantly, accompanied by blue. The signature illustrations of Colm Dillane, the human eyes and lips, are etched on the sneaker, offering a playful aesthetic to the collection.

Feature analysis of Puma x Kidsuper's MB.03 collection

Kidsuper is an old friend of Puma in the collaboration game, beginning the journey in 2020. The creative mind behind the Kidsuper brand is Colm Dillane, who is renowned for his artwork.

At 27 years old, Colm Dillane founded his street-style fashion brand Kidsuper Studio. The abstract painting, pattern, and subtle color tone became the signature flairs of the brand, making it a coveted one among fashion enthusiasts.

The connection between art, fashion, and basketball is nothing new. In this Puma x Kidsuper collaboration, the artist blends his style with sportswear. Along with the apparel collection, the signature sneaker of LaMelo Ball will be released.

The brand introduced the collection by saying,

"Fashion meets basketball in the latest PUMA x KIDSUPER collaboration. Introducing the PUMA x KIDSUPER MB.03, transforming Melo’s “1-of-1” aesthetic with the unique artwork of Colm Dillane. Artist Colm Dillane, founder of KidSuper, puts his spin on LaMelo Ball's signature MB.03 shoe, getting the KidSuper treatment."

The Puma x Kidsuper includes the apparel set and the sneakers of LaMelo Ball's MB.03. It features the bubblegum pink color along with blue and brown shades. In the press release, the brand did not mention the exact clothing elements.

However, it showed, the royal blue t-shirt was layered with a powder blue vest, exuding the creative flairs of Colm Dillane. Also, the shorts are accented with a combination of brown, bubblegum pink, and sky blue.

The brand praised the founder of Kidsuper and noted,

"This collaboration brings Dillane's signature artwork and passion for basketball to life... This collection follows a successful SportStyle debut of apparel and footwear featuring KidSuper’s signature style. Alike, this Hoops launch includes a variety of apparel pieces to accompany the shoe collab."

On the upper, the abstract human eye illustrations, hued in brown and navy blue, convey the signature style flairs of Colm Dillane. The sneakers not only include a playful color scheme but also functional elements.

The sneaker features Nitrofoam soles, providing comfort and stability. The outsole has a high abrasion tread pattern, offering better traction. The upper is structured with a technical woven mesh layer while the TPU heel tab incorporates the LaMelo Ball and Puma co-branding.

The matching shoe box, painted with the same illustrations, will come along with the shoe.

The capsule collection is slated to be launched on May 9, 2024, and it will come with a price tag between $50 and $160. The collection will be available at the Puma and other selected online stores.

