Saucony announces to launch “Moon Phase” sneaker pack

“Moon Phase” sneaker pack is Saucony's newest and most creative collection. It's based on the growing interest in astronomy and is both stylish and mysterious.

This new collection reflects three of Saucony's premier shoe models, each incorporating distinctive design elements and drawing inspiration from the Zodiac, transforming them into more than just footwear but rather into heavenly works of art.

Saucony, known for its commitment to quality and innovation in the world of running shoes, connects its legacy with the modern fascination for astrology in the “Moon Phase” sneaker pack.

This collection brings together the allure of the cosmos with the performance and comfort Saucony sneakers are renowned for, creating footwear that is perfect for both athletic pursuits and casual wear.

Scheduled for release soon, the “Moon Phase” sneaker pack will be available at select retailers and online. For those interested in combining their passion for astrology with their footwear, this collection offers a perfect opportunity.

Each model in the pack features dreamy, vibrant color palettes and unique moon phase graphics, making them a must-have for sneaker collectors and astrology enthusiasts alike.

Explore the Saucony “Moon Phase” sneaker pack

Expand Tweet

Innovative Themes and Designs

Each sneaker in the Moon Phase Pack showcases a distinct approach to incorporating astrological themes. The consistent element across all three models is the printed moon phase graphics on the insoles, tying them back to the overarching celestial theme. This unique feature adds an element of intrigue and personalization to each pair.

ProGrid Triumph 4

The ProGrid Triumph 4 of the “Moon Phase” sneaker pack sports a darker color palette, reflecting the mysterious and profound aspects of night skies. These sneakers are designed for those who appreciate a subtler, yet sophisticated aesthetic that pairs well with the practicality of everyday use.

ProGrid Omni 9

Similarly, the ProGrid Omni 9 adheres to the darker hues, emphasizing depth and intensity in its design. This model caters to runners looking for a shoe that combines performance with a strong thematic concept, perfect for night runs or casual outings.

Grid Shadow 2

In contrast, the Grid Shadow 2 features pink gradients on its base and midsole, offering a softer take on the astrological theme. This sneaker is ideal for those who prefer a more vibrant and standout look, making it a stylish choice for both athletic activities and everyday wear.

The “Moon Phase” sneaker pack from Saucony is a remarkable blend of style, innovation, and celestial wonder. By integrating zodiac-inspired elements with high-quality footwear technology, Saucony continues its tradition of excellence and taps into the cultural zeitgeist in a fresh and exciting way.

Whether you are an astrology aficionado, a sneaker collector, or someone who appreciates vibrant and meaningful designs in their footwear, the Moon Phase Pack offers something unique for everyone. Keep an eye out for the release of this inspired collection, as it's bound to be a celestial spectacle in the world of sneakers.