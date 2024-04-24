The Fenty x Puma Creeper Phatty Earth Tone shoes: Features explored

On April 17, 2024, Fenty x Puma renewed their collaboration to launch Creeper Phatty Earth Tones shoes in three new colorways. To celebrate the collaboration, the sportswear label organized a launch event, which was decorated with vegetation and earthy tonal elements aligning with the shoe theme.

At the launch event, which was organized in London, Fenty's founder and pop star Rihanna also marked her presence. For the evening, Rihanna was spotted in an oversized blazer and pants, paired with the Fenty x Puma Crepper Phatty shoes in the 'Totally Taupe' colorway. She added a pop of color to the look with her red lipstick.

Many other celebrities including Aitch, Bianca Saunders, Bree Runway, Cruz Beckham, and others, also attended the launch event. The 'Totally Taupe' colorway for the shoes was launched on April 17, 2024. The remaining two colorways, 'Green Fog' and 'Warm White', are scheduled to launch on April 25, 2024, via Puma's official site for $140. The shoes can also be availed via selected retailers such as Foot Locker.

A feature analysis of the Fenty x Puma Creeper Phatty Earth Tone shoes

The Fenty x Puma Creeper Phatty shoes were debuted in 2015 and they immediately grabbed the attention of sneakerheads due to the minimalistic aesthetic. One of the notable flairs of the shoe was its oversized platform sole unit, giving it a voluminous look. The following year, it was named 'the shoe of the year' via Footwear News.

The new lineup comes in three colorways, i.e. 'Totally Taupe,' 'Warm White,' and 'Green Fog.' In the official press release, the brand introduced newly launched FENTY x PUMA Creeper Phatty Earth Tone shoes, stating,

"The FENTY x PUMA Creeper Phatty Earth Tone has arrived with luxe, nubuck materials and touches of gold. Whether you’re looking for a monochromatic head-to-toe, a not so basic neutral, or leaning into earth‘s natural tones, the new Creeper Phatty stands out while blending in."

The brand further gave a shoutout to Fenty's founder Rihanna,

"Premium materials, embossed features, and gold embelishments elevate this new drop from our girl, Rih."

The shoe comes constructed out of nubuck material, which is composed of leather and gives a suede look. The shoe creates a matte and minimalistic look due to the muted tonal upper. The sock liner and inner tongue are left glossy to give a subtle flair to design.

The platform sole unit has a ribbed gum midsole. The shoes can also be distinguished by the visible stitches running across the upper, from the sole to the heel counter.

In the official press release, the brand introduced the 'Totally Taupe' colorway, stating,

"Neutrals are a staple for any wardrobe, an easy way to transition between styles. Wear with a monochromatic look or elevate your everyday."

The Taupe colorway features golden branding details including, the Puma logo placed above the form stripe, and the "F" branding for Fenty on the heel counter. Another branding detail for both brands is added via the puffed-up tongue.

The Puma brand's press release introduced the details of the 'Green Fog' colorway, stating,

"A color representing wisdom and intelligence, incorporate the soft shade into your wardrobe knowing it’s a hue that delivers both power and trend."

Furthermore, the release also gave a styling tip for buyers stating,

"Pair the Warm White colorway with your favorite crisp white fit for a fresh spring palette."

Both the 'Warm White' and 'Green Fog' colorways feature a Gold Gum sole in a ribbed fashion. Furthermore, the shoes will be accompanied by a special customized packaging featuring a black shoe box and shoe bag.

The Fenty x Puma Creeper Phatty "Totally Taupe" was released on April 17, while the other two colorways will be released on April 24, with a price tag of $140.

