Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack “Thunder Blue” sneakers: First look and features explored

Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack “Thunder Blue” basketball sneakers' first look was revealed recently. Along with "University Red" and "Sail" colorways, "Thunder Blue" will be released later in the year 2024 and is priced at $200. This was Travis Scott's first collaboration with the Jordan brand. It saw its first release in the "Sail" and "Dark Mocha" colorways.

The collaboration between Travis Scott and Jordan Brand brings the "Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack “Thunder Blue”. It is a fresh take on the silhouette as it features a vibrant blue canvas upper with sleek black details. With its unique design and signature Scott touches, this pair of sneakers is expected to become a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts.

The first collaboration between Jordan and Travis Scott began in 2018 with the 'Cactus Jack' in Air Jordan 1 low style. The collaboration celebrated the history of the iconic basketball sneakers and the popular singer's style.

More details on the Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack “Thunder Blue” sneakers

The highly anticipated Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack "Thunder Blue" is expected to hit the shelves by the end of this year. It is a fresh take on the sneakers and has a vibrant color scheme with a unique blend of materials. The upper has a unique combination of textures and colors. It has a rich thunder blue canvas that gives the sneakers a bolder look.

The canvas of Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack “Thunder Blue” is paired with black leather overlays on the mudguard, forefoot strap, eye stays, and heel. This adds a touch of luxury and structure to the shoe. Furthermore, the inverted Swoosh logo adds a vibrant contrast to the sneakers.

Read more: Travis Scott x Jordan brand to launch two new colorways for Air Jordan 1 Low

Obsidian blue shades are used to cover the leather overlays of Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack “Thunder Blue” that provide depth and dimension to the pair of sneakers. A further pop of color, UNC blue is featured on the forefoot strap's hieroglyphic-inspired logo, adding a vibrant contrast to the sneakers.

The combination of Thunderblue, Obsidian blue, and light blue lettering on the front strap gives the shoes a luxurious look overall.

Staying true to Scott's style, Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack “Thunder Blue” has the iconic Cactus Jack logo. It is a black embroidered grinning skull on the heel of the sneakers. For Jordan brand fans, the Cactus Jack logo adds another subtle touch, hinting at Scott's involvement, thus making the shoes even more collectible.

Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack “Thunder Blue” is expected to be released by the Fall/Winter of 2024. It will be retailed for $200 on Nike's official website and Travis Scott's official website too. It will also be available at select Jordan outlets with sizes ranging from adults to kids.

Read more: Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack "Mocha" sneakers: Features Explored

In other news, Travis Scott recently surprised his former high school, Elkin High School in Missouri City, Texas with a special gift. He distributed a pair of his unreleased Air Jordan 1 Low collaboration with Nike "Elkins" to the graduating batch of his former high school. The inspiration of the same takes him back to the home colors of his high school football team. The colors are tied to the team, Houston Oilers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback