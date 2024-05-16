Welcome Skateboarding x Nike SB Blazer Mid "Sail/Dark Beetroot-White" sneakers: Features explored

Welcome Skateboarding x Nike SB Blazer Mid "Sail/Dark Beetroot-White" sneakers are set to make a significant impact in the sports sneaker world with their unique design and high-quality craftsmanship. The restock of these trainers in May 2024, bring together style and practicality for skateboarders and sneaker collectors.

Welcome Skateboarding, known for its innovative approach and artistic designs, has joined forces with Nike SB, a brand celebrated globally for its impactful collaborations. This partnership has produced the Welcome Skateboarding x Nike SB Blazer Mid "Sail/Dark Beetroot-White" sneakers, perfecting both brands' ethos.

Regarding its origin, the official website states,

"Opening its doors in 2005, Welcome Skateboarding is credited with revitalizing the skate scene in Madrid. The shop is centered on good vibes and family values, ushering in the "All Welcome Here" philosophy and building back the Madrid skate community."

The Welcome Skateboarding x Nike SB Blazer Mid "Sail/Dark Beetroot-White" shoes had a recent restock at select retailers and at the brand's official website for only $110. Due to their eye-catching color scheme and robust build, these sneakers are a must-have for skateboarders.

Welcome Skateboarding x Nike SB Blazer Mid "Sail/Dark Beetroot-White" trainers: Detailed features explored

Striking colorway and material

The Welcome Skateboarding x Nike SB Blazer Mid "Sail/Dark Beetroot-White" sneakers feature a sophisticated blend of Sail, Dark Beetroot, and White hues. The upper is predominantly crafted from Sail leather, offering a clean and classic look. This is contrasted by Dark Beetroot accents on the panel edges, adding a touch of bold color that enhances the overall design.

Pre-distressed toe design

The highly noticeable feature of these sneakers is the already-damaged toe, which gives the shoes a rough, worn-in look. The worn-in details show how rough urban skating is. Moreover, the pre-distressing makes the sneakers look like they've already been worn on the streets because it mimics the roughness of asphalt.

Houndstooth patterns

The Welcome Skateboarding x Nike SB Blazer Mid "Sail/Dark Beetroot-White" sneakers have houndstooth designs on the laces and the inside of the shoe. This classic design element gives it a classy look and fits right in with the general style. The houndstooth pattern is subtle but unique, which makes these sneakers stand out without being too flashy.

About the Houndstooth pattern of the sneakers, the official website states,

"A houndstooth pattern trims the collar and rope laces for a clean look, while braided leather on the heel tab and sawtooth eyestays creates a crafted finish. The custom graphic on the insole by Marta Baztan nods back to a fave Welcome Skateboard deck design."

Branding and logos

Prominent branding is a key feature of these sneakers. The Welcome Skateboarding logo is proudly displayed on the tongues, while “Casa Welcome Madrid” graces the heel tabs.

These elements not only highlight the collaboration but also add to the unique identity of the sneakers. The branding is tastefully integrated, ensuring that it complements the design rather than overshadowing it.

Welcome Skateboarding x Nike SB Blazer Mid "Sail/Dark Beetroot-White" sneakers: Features explored (Image via Nike)

Completing the design is a classic White vulcanized rubber sole. According to the brand, this sole has great grip and longevity, which are both important for skateboarding. It makes sure that the boots are not only stylish but also practical and able to handle the demands of the sport.

As they are vulcanized, these sneakers are more flexible and improve board feel, making them a good choice for skaters.

The Welcome Skateboarding x Nike SB Blazer Mid "Sail/Dark Beetroot-White" sneakers are a remarkable blend of style, innovation, and functionality. A stunning and performance-oriented sneaker from Welcome Skateboarding and Nike SB demonstrates their skills.