AMP vs Clover Boys: Timeline of events explored as authorities get called amid streamers' feud

Atlanta-based streamer group Any Means Possible (AMP) recently went after the Clover Boys in an Independence Day rampage. On July 4, 2025, broadcasts from the former's members, including Kai Cenat, Duke Dennis, Roberto "Fanum," Din "Agent00," Chris "Chrisnxtdoor," and Davis "ImDavisss," had hundreds of thousands of viewers witnessing the explosive chaos unfold.

The fiasco resulted in the Clover Boys' firecracker-fueled destruction of certain AMP members' living spaces at the group's Atlanta household. This ultimately led to Clover members, including RaKai and Tylil, getting involved in physical altercations with Duke Dennis.

This article explores the drama that unfolded and the moments that followed.

July 4, 2025: AMP wreaked havoc at the Clover House while the group's members were on vacation

In a super-cut of Kai Cenat's Independence Day stream, uploaded on YouTube and titled We Destroyed The Clover House..., the streamer, who, along with the rest of AMP, reportedly sent the Clover Boys on a free vacation to Puerto Rico. He then called out two of the latter's members, namely 19-year-old Ray "Rayasianboy" and 16-year-old RaKai, for bad behaviour:

"RaKai, your a*s been so motherf**king bad... Ray, your a*s been so motherf**king bad... they thought they was gonna get a free vacation? And we not do anything?"

Soon after, the ski-mask-clad streamers, dressed in all-black, made their way to the Clover House. There, members were seen lighting fireworks in various rooms, spray painting walls, destroying equipment and furniture, as well as raiding the fridge.

Most of Clover's members, such as Punga, Dezz, and Tylil, seemed distressed about the situation. However, in a live reaction, Reggie "Lil Rodney Son" took the situation lightly, while encouraging his fellow group members to enjoy their time in Puerto Rico:

"('Why you laughing bro?!' asked Punga) I'm not laughing, why would I laugh, but I just don't like how ni**as [are] like, 'My room!' ('That's my room. gang, that's our room, gang') There's no point in being mad, bro, we're on vacation, bro, f**k that sh*t!.."

Others like Tylil James pointed out the situation's absurdity, while stating that he wasn't "mad":

"I ain't gon' lie, I respect... It's crazy... no funny sh*t, I fully respect... I'm not even mad; they sent us on vacation to blow our ('That's gangster' said Dezz). Y'all got that much money, you know how much money you gotta have, to send six humans on vacation to blow up they crib?.."

July 6, 2025: Clover House gets back at AMP

AMP reacts as Duke Dennis' room blows up with fireworks (Image via X/@AMPexclusive)

Back home from vacation, the Clover Boys took a trip to the Atlanta AMP house while the collective streamed from an alternative summer house, dedicated to their ongoing 30-day-subathon.

After bypassing security there, they took revenge, laying waste to the AMP house's furniture, equipment, and streamer rooms.

Kai Cenat, Fanum, ImDavisss, Chrisnxtdoor, and Agent00 reacted to the situation live and soon after, got into contact with the group of aggressors. On call with them, Kai revealed that he had rigged firecrackers in certain rooms of the Clover House. Stream production then cuts to live footage of RaKai's room, filled with the sound of small explosives.

About this, Cenat told the Clover Boys:

"Yo, let me tell y'all something, first of all, y'all violating. Imma go 'head and say something real quick, y'all ni**as so stupid, word to bro, I rigged y'all entire house with fireworks within y'all wallsm, in y'all walls have the biggest fireworks in there, when we burn that sh*t to ashes, don't say nothing."

The rampage continued as the Clover group made their way into Fanum's room. A notable moment from the destruction came after RaKai decided to light up Duke Dennis' stream room and closet with fireworks. This incited a negative reaction from the group watching, with some of them worried that a fire might break out.

The official AMP X page posted a clip of their reaction and suggested that Duke, who was not present with the group at the time, would be furious with RaKai:

"DUKE IS GOING TO KILL RAKAI 😳"

While the chaos unfolded, Kai frantically contacted his assistant, asking for a private jet to be booked to Atlanta:

"Yo, book the flight, word to my mother, book the flight! Word to my mother, get the jet ni**a! Yo, I'm about to crash, gang, what is wrong with this lil' ni**a?!"

July 6, 2025: Duke Dennis starts his stream at the Clover House

Amidst the AMP house chaos, Duke sparked up his stream at the Clover Boys' headquarters, specifically in RaKai's room. Along with a few others, equipped with a sledgehammer, Dennis destroyed the 16-year-old's setup, dismantling it almost entirely.

Notably, this particular stream became his most viewed, peaking at over 120,000 concurrent viewers.

Following this incident, Duke moved on to the other Clover Boys' rooms. In one interaction, Tylil James was seen holding back Dennis, supposedly trying to defend his room from reaching the same conclusion as RaKai's. Ultimately, Dennis overpowered James and pinned him to the floor.

July 7, 2025: Looking at highlights from the battle's aftermath

Snips of the damage to the AMP house, as documented by Duke Dennis (Images via X/@StreamersEra)

In the early hours of July 7, 2025, Tylil was confronted by an upset neighbor, who called out the streamers for the ruckus. Local authorities were seemingly also present at the scene while the woman reprimanded the Clover Boys:

"This is criminal behaviour, how dare you?! ('I'm so sorry,' said Tylil) Are you?!"

Other notable moments in the aftermath included a statement from Rayasianboy, who stated that the drama was a bit too overwhelming for him. He said he may be heading back to his home country, Taiwan:

"Ay, it's time to go back to Taiwan, no cap. This sh*t kinda crazy, the crib got police and sh*t... Oh my God... see y'all in Taiwan."

Finally, Duke Dennis, after his escapade at the Clover House, documented the parts of the damage caused to the AMP house following the Clover Boys' rampage. The 31-year-old heaved heavy sighs as he shared images of dusty, damaged, and burnt property.

Following the extensive damage to both creators' homes, neither party has issued any further threats or engaged in destructive actions, as of this writing.

