Bombombini Gusini, Bombardino Crocodillo, Brr brr Patapim, and more: Origins behind AI 'brainrot animals' explored

‘Brainrot animals’ refers to fictional creatures that are made using artificial intelligence. They grew popular as artificial intelligence (AI) image generators became accessible online. Internet users started creating them as jokes on platforms like Tumblr and X, and now they have dedicated wiki pages. AI brainrot animals like “Bombombini Gusini”, “Bombardino Crocodillo”, and “Brr brr Patapim” have fan-made backstories, character stats, and even voicelines created using AI.

As a part of the online 'brain rot' culture, these animals exist purely for entertainment. According to Oxford University Press, brain rot is defined as:

“The supposed deterioration of a person’s mental or intellectual state, especially viewed as the result of overconsumption of material (now particularly online content) considered to be trivial or unchallenging. Also: something characterized as likely to lead to such deterioration.”

TikTok creators who popularized AI brainrot animals

The AI brainrot animal trend was popularized in January 2025, with several TikTok users making it go viral. One of the earliest notable characters is Tralalero Tralala, by TikTok user ‘eZburger401.’ The animal resembles a shark wearing Nike sneakers and was used to post funny rhymes on social media. Another TikTok user who goes by ‘amoamimandy.1a’ started posting content with Tralalero Tralalala, with some uploads receiving over 17 million views.

According to the AI brainrot animals Wiki, Italian and Indonesian brainrot animals are the most common. TikTok user ‘Armenjiharhanyan’ was responsible for popularizing some of the well-known Italian animals. One of the user’s most popular creations is Bombardino Crocodilo, a crocodile with the body of a fighter jet.

Indonesian TikTok users ‘ofuscabreno’ and ‘pendekar_nasi’ were behind animals like Brr Brr Patapim and Tung Tung Tung Sahur. Communities from various countries engaged in online wars with each other in March 2025. The wars do not follow any combat logic and are decided solely by internet users who make short skits.

The brainrot animals and the communities that make them can be highly controversial. Bombardino Crocodillo is used to satirize the Israel-Palestine conflict and war crimes. Despite their edgy nature, the animals are popular and have given rise to a fandom, which creates music videos and memes.

AI brainrot animals are part of the broader brain rot culture

The AI animals are part of the broader brain rot culture that includes memes and “s**tposts” that have existed for years. One of the most notable examples is the Skibidi Toilet meme that made its way into Fortnite, Stumble Guys, Infinite Craft, and other games.

Twitch has also played a role in popularizing terms like “Fanum tax,” “gyatt”, “W Rizz,” and “L Rizz”. The terms are often used by streamers, and they catch on in the broader internet culture. Twitch streamer Felix “xQc” has claimed that he was one of the figures responsible for popularizing the term “brain rot” in online culture.

Content creators MrBeast have also been accused of promoting brain rot culture by renting a theater for fans to watch the Hawk Tuah podcast. The trend has been criticized in a report by Newport Healthcare, claiming it is leading to reduced concentration in children.

The trend was recently referenced by Black Ops 6 Zombies. The game added a Brain Rot ammo mod that can charm elite enemies.

