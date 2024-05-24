Fact Check: Does Kevin Hart own Fabletics? Actor gifts Kai Cenat matching tracksuit during memorable Twitch stream 

A clip from Kevin Hart’s Twitch stream with Kai Cenat has been going viral on social media, where the former is seen gifting a matching tracksuit from Fabletics to the YouTuber.

The livestream took place on May 23, 2024, at 8 pm, and was viewed by millions of people on the internet. As the two were seen wearing matching tracksuits, many started wondering if Kevin Hart owned Fabletics.

While Kevin Hart is the face of the brand, Fabletics is actually owned by TechStyle Fashion Group. Hence, the news about the comedian owning the brand is false and untrue.

It is worth noting that the brand was started in 2013, and they onboarded The Wedding Ringer actor in April 2020 to launch “Every Damn Sunday” to promote “football Sundays.”

As per Global News Wire, at the time, Hart also released a statement that read:

“My boys and I have a longstanding tradition of how we spend our Sundays this time of year, it’s all about relaxing with the crew and representing our teams. This collection was designed to do just that, it will keep you feeling comfortable and looking good. Grab life by the footballs, grab your gear, and do Sundays right!”

Hence, Kevin does not own the brand, Fabletics, and is only the face of it. The claims with the Twitch stream video about Kevin giving Kai Cenat a piece of clothing “from his own brand,” are fake, and untrue.

Don Ressler is the CEO and co-founder of Fabletics

As the Kevin Hart and Kai Cenat collaboration in a Twitch stream became extremely popular amongst the masses, it also invited some false information, like a few social media users stating that the brand Fabletics is owned by Kevin.

While the news is untrue, the co-founder and CEO of the brand is Don Ressler, and Kevin Hart promotes the brand and its new launches. The brand was first launched in 2013 with the idea of amalgamating fashion with sports.

The About section of the brand states:

“In 2014, we had a vision to fuse fashion with activewear. Now, millions of members and 95+ stores later, here we are. Through our proprietary fabrics and an obsession about quality, we bring you the fit and feel of luxury activewear, at an accessible price. Activewear + fashion. It’s what we’ve always stood for with our products! We believe in activewear that’s high-performance, with bold prints and colors... all at an accessible price point.”

During the aforementioned Twitch stream, while Kevin Hart gifted Kai Cenat a matching tracksuit, the YouTuber also gifted the comedian a “step stool.” As the stream progressed, Kai presented Kevin with a gift box, and upon opening it, Kevin questioned what it was.

After discovering the step stool, he then sarcastically commented and said:

“This is everything man, thank you!”

While the information about Kevin Hart owning Fabletics is false and untrue, neither the actor nor the brand have commented on the false piece of information being spread on social media.