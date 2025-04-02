How did FaZe Banks lose weight? Revisiting the time the popular esports personality opened up about his body transformation

FaZe Clan member Richard "Banks" once shared his body transformation while streaming alongside fellow FaZe member Nick "Lacy." During a broadcast held in October 2024, Banks displayed older photos of himself to highlight his previous physique, using them as motivation for Lacy to focus on his own fitness journey.

"I posted this sh** on my story, and it's honestly kind of embarrassing but sh**... Look at how fat I was, bro. I did this realistically in like six months. The before and after is... it's nuts."

Although Banks admitted that it was embarrassing for him to share his older photos with the public, he was proud to say he had lost a significant amount of weight in just six months.

The FaZe Clan CEO's weight loss came about as a result of consistently sticking to certain rules he set up for himself, as mentioned by him during the broadcast. Explaining the process behind his weight loss and how it subsequently could be applied to change other habits as well, Banks said:

"But it really all comes down to willpower, bro. Anything you want in life, getting sober, quitting nicotine, for example, this sh** all ultimately comes down to waking up, setting rules in place for yourself and having enough love and respect for yourself as like cliche and wack as that might sound, like sticking to that sh**. So, let that be a little bit of, you know what I mean, motivation for you to stay on that sh**, bro."

Exploring trajectory of FaZe Banks’ streaming career over the years

FaZe Banks' gaming setup back in 2014 (Image via scubaryan_/X)

FaZe Banks has been partaking in content creation for over a decade, with his first video on YouTube being uploaded on October 5, 2011. He created his channel just a month prior on September 18, 2011. The streamer had been creating content related to Call of Duty when he was picked up by the FaZe Clan. Before joining FaZe, he headed a Call of Duty team called SoaR.

After becoming a member of FaZe, he continued to create content as an integral part of the organization, with him amassing over 4.9 million subscribers on his YouTube channel over time. However, now, instead of focusing on creating videos or streaming on his own, FaZe Banks is involved in leading and providing oversight to the FaZe Clan.

This shift in role and responsibilities came after FaZe Banks was appointed as the FaZe Clan's CEO after the organization was acquired by GameSquare, a gaming media company in October 2023. Under his helm, FaZe Clan has also undergone massive changes. with massive layoffs taking place and new members being inducted into FaZe in their stead.

