How much does Dark Dragonite [1st Edition] Pokemon card cost? Streamer Ludwig unpacks it live on stream

Twitch star and YouTuber Ludwig Ahgren hosted a new Pokemon pack opening stream on February 26, 2025. The LA-based streamer splashed $40K on packs, and his luck paid off when he pulled a first-edition Dark Dragonite card. According to psacard.com and pricecharting.com, a Dark Dragonite (First Edition) Pokemon card graded PSA 10 sells for between $2.5K and $3.1K.

Ludwig has yet to grade the card, so the exact condition of his asset is not yet determined. However, if the card is considered a PSA 9, he can still get around $600 for it.

Ludwig packs a first-edition Dark Dragonite card (Image via Twitch/Ludwig)

A PSA 10-graded Pokemon card is considered to be in mint condition, which is why it fetches the highest price in the market. Typically, it means that the card has to be glossy, and the edges need to be sharp. The lower the grading, the lower the price.

Here's the price list (by grade) of the first-edition Dark Dragonite card:

A PSA 10 Graded Dark Dragonite 1st Edition can go up to $3.1K (Image via psacard.com)

"It's the best card you can get" - Ludwig reacts to unpacking a first-edition Dark Dragonite card

Ludwig certainly got his money's worth during his latest Pokemon pack opening stream on Twitch. As mentioned earlier, the Twitch star and YouTuber managed to pull a first-edition Dark Dragonite card, which is valued at approximately $2.5K to $3.1K.

The streamer was naturally thrilled after the pull, exclaiming:

"It's the card! It's the best card you can get! First-edition Dark Dragonite from Team Rocket! It's a hit! Oh my god, it's a hit! (His friend said, 'PSA 10, three grand') Three Gs, if it's PSA 10? Damn! Not gonna lie, that piece is centered. That's a real hit. This is our first real hit of the day!"

(Timestamp: 04:46:07)

He also said he would get the card graded but admitted that it looked in mint condition:

"The corners look nice too. We're gonna get it graded. We have no f**king clue. I say every card is centered, and they all look horrible."

Moments later, the content creator unpacked a Haunter card. A PSA 10-graded Haunter could be worth up to $600:

Ludwig packs a Haunter card, which could go up to $600 (Image via Twitch/Ludwig)

For those wondering, Ludwig has returned to Twitch after three years away from the platform. His exclusive contract with YouTube ended in November 2024. He now streams on both Twitch and YouTube, where he has 3.3 million followers and 6.5 million subscribers, respectively.

