How much do IShowSpeed's Jacob & Co. Cristiano Ronaldo watches cost?

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" is no stranger to having some pricey collectibles. Among them are two Jacob & Co. Cristiano Ronaldo watches. Back in November 2022, the Portuguese soccer star collaborated with luxury watchmaking brand Jacob & Co. to launch two exclusive CR7-themed watches - the "Heart of CR7" and the "Flight of CR7."

Speed is known to be a CR7 fanatic. The streamer has even met the star once and interacted with him online a couple of times. It's no surprise that the YouTube star has both the aforementioned watches at his disposal. The exact price is not listed on the website, however, Speed has revealed buying the "Flight of CR7" edition for $50,000.

He first tried to buy the watch in November 2022. The store manager informed him that the watches also have a titanium case studded with diamonds, and this particular version can cost up to $150,000.

Trending

(Timestamp: 02:42:49)

How did IShowSpeed get both the Jacob & Co. Cristiano Ronaldo watches?

Those familiar with IShowSpeed know how devoted he is to Cristiano Ronaldo. His admiration extends to custom chains, luxury watches, and even a Lamborghini wrapped in tribute to the Portuguese footballer.

The first watch that Speed owned from the Jacob & Co. x CR7 collection was a gift from fellow streamer and friend Adin Ross on his 19th birthday. The Kick streamer presented him with the "Flight of CR7" edition, which reportedly costs over $100,000. After receiving the gift, a euphoric Speed reacted:

"Oh, oh my f*cking god! That's the Ronaldo watch, that's the Ronaldo watch, that's the Ronaldo watch! Oh my f*cking god, it's the $100,000 Ronaldo watch. Oh my f*cking god, I love you bro."

Expand Tweet

IShowSpeed recently completed the set in December 2024 when he showcased his second Jacob & Co. x CR7 watch. He revealed that he purchased the green-colored "Heart of CR7" edition for around $50,000:

"I added another collection to my watch collection. Shout out to Jacob & Co. $50,0000, the green version of the Ronaldo watch. We have added another one to the collection. I still have the one Adin gave me for my 19th birthday. So look, we have the green one and the red one, chat. We really drippin' now."

Of course, this isn’t the only CR7-themed asset that IShowSpeed owns. Another expensive one is his Lamborghini, which features a custom wrap depicting Ronaldo’s iconic arms-spread celebration.

The streamer also showcased his custom-themed gaming setup and room, which includes various collectibles, notably a signed CR7 shirt from his visit to Old Trafford in 2022 to watch Ronaldo play.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback